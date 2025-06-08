



Ahmedabad, 8 June (IANS) Indias 20-year-old rising star Yashaswini Gordi gordade attracted a huge upset in the ultimate table tennis (UTT) season 6 and became the first paddle to the first paddler this season that Chinas Fan Siqi defeated in U Mumba TTS 9-6 victory on Saturday. Previously Jeet Chandra World No. 34 Ricardo Walther from Germany When Jaipur Patriots recorded a dominant 11-4 victory over Ahmedabad SG Pipers. U Mumbas Lilian Bardet continued his beautiful shape with a 2-1 win over Kirill Gerassimenko, making his team on his way. Then came the moment of the night: the 20-year-old Yashaswini faced the undefeated fan and surprised the Chinese bait with a fearless version. After dominating the opening match 11-5, Yashaswini fell behind 2-7 and then 8-10 in the third. She fought back and picked up three straight points to take the game 11-10 on Golden Point and to turn her first defeat of the season. The momentum went on with Akash Pal and Bernadette Szocs who combined for a 2-1 mixed double extraction, although Payas Jain Akash wiped 3-0 in the next rubber to bring Stanleys Chennai Lions on the night. However, Szocs provided a flawless 3-0 win over Poyantee Baisya to secure the draw for you Mumba, which moved to the second in the table. Payas was called the Indian player of the draw, while Szocs claimed the foreign player of the Tie Award. Yashaswini took home the shot of the DAS. Earlier, the Indian Paddler Jeet Chandra led from the front while Jaipur Patriots Ahmedabad SG Pipers defeated in a dominant 11-4 victory, climb to the top of the table. Jeet bewildered world ranking 34 and world championships silver medal winner Ricardo Walther 2-1 in Singles, who seals one of his greatest UTT victories so far. Jaipur started strong when Kanak JHA conquered a grim debut by Divyansh Srivastava, while Britt Eergia Piccolin wiped 3-0. Ahmedabad hit back through Walther and Ayhika Mukherjee in the mixed Doubles, but Jaipur remained control in hand, with Sreeja Akula who cut off the draw with a 2-1 comeback victory on Ayhika. Jeet earned the Indian player and the shot of the Honors, with Eerland called Foreign Player of the Tie. At the Utt Juniors you booked Mumba TT and Kolkata Thunderblades their spots in the final with solid semi -final victories. Prateek Tulsani and Ananya Muralidharan played for you Mumba in a 5-2 victory over Jaipur Patriots, who combine for a dominant Doubles Sweep to close the deal. In the other tie, Kolkatas Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar achieved a clinical 5-3 victory over Dempo Goa Challengers, who won both their singles rubbers and contributed essential points in the Doubles. Final scores: Jaipur Patriots 11-4 Ahmedabad SG Pipers Kanak JHA BT. Divyanssh Srivastav 3-0 (11-10, 11-8, 11-6) Britt Eerland BT. Giorgia Piccolin 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-10) Jeet Chandra/Britt Eerland lost from Ricardo Walter/Ayhika Mukherjee 1-2 (8-11, 11-9, 7-11) Jeet Chandra BT. Ricardo Walther 2-1 (11-10, 9-11, 11-9) Sreeja Akula BT. Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-6) Mumba Mum 9-6 Stances Chennai Lions Lilian Bardet BT. Kirill Gerassimenko 2-1 (11-6, 7-11, 11-3) Isshaswini Gorpade BT. Fan Siqi 2-1 (11-5, 6-11, 11-10) Akash Pal/Bernadette Szocs BT. Payas Jain/Fan Siqi 2-1 (11-4, 11-3, 8-11) Akash Pal lost to Payas Jain 0-3 (5-11, 8-11, 4-11) Bernadette Szocs BT. Poyantee Baisya 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-3) -Ians BSK/

