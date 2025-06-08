Rain the winner in Park Avenue – IBI Corporate Finance Premier League Round -Up

Today's current action between Railway Union and the hills in Park Avenue saw a potentially fascinating Run-Chase Kyboshed before a ball was bent, while a rain shower between the innings that was paid for a result.

The hills won the throw and first chose to bowl, but after a good start, Sean McNicholl saw two early wickets take, Ashil Prakash and Ryan Smith fought for the home team, and added 100 for the third wicket on a field that was not easy to bat.

Smith was the first of the couple that passed 50 before he was beaten by Febin Manoj to be bent for 56, where Prakash continued when Wickets regularly fell in the second spell of Manoj and saw him end with neat figures of 3/27.

The railway opener was eventually fired for a Vecht of 79 of 133 deliveries, which led his team to 201 in the final of the innings. Sean McNicholl the choice of bowlers for the road, took 4/40, while Cian Nulty Numbers 8, 9 and 11 took back the figures of 3/30 after a happy opening spell.

However, that was the last of the cricket in Park Avenue for noon, because the rain that rolled the square made too wet to continue playing.

On the other side of the road, in Sydney Parade, the same rain shower was paid to Pembroke vs Leinster after 37 overs of the first innings. Andy Balbirnie, who made 36 for the home team, was the only contribution of the comment, while it was Joey Carroll, who took 3/17, and Jai Mohondra's 2/22 who has caused the damage for Leinster in reducing the holders until 130/6 before the rain came.

The first game which saw a result was in Clontarf, where Malahide piled up 213/9 in their 46 overs, Robbie Foulkes and Matthew Langan top scoring at the top of the order with 34 and 33 respectively, before David Delany's 4/29 put the home side back on top, however 20s for Frost, Sane, Sheridan and Newland Pushed the malahide total to a competitive score. Eoghan Delany was the man who looked everything the revised target of 165, but because his undefeated 72 partnerships saw more than 50 with both Mitchell Thompson (29) and Pat Xie (34) when the hosts won with 7 Wickets.

Eoghan Delany again in the runs for 'Tarf

The next step was again a heroic effort by Nathan McGuire in Rush, when he finished 104 completely to chase a revised score of 183. Abid Taniwal's 37 was the only other score of resistance, because the batting unit of Rush was again debted to their number 4, making his fourth century in the last 5 weekends to lead the team to a second victory of the week.

North County stroked the competition leaders Phoenix in Inch, because they first piled up the hosts 255/5 in a rain-interested 44 about innings, Suliman Safi the top scorer with 72, while Eddie Richardson (50*) and Niall McGovern were the other most important contribution. The chase of Phoenix was led by Eknoor Singh, who made 72, but no other batter could pass 20 when the road side 59 runs fell on DLS. Alan Joseph Mathew The choice of the bowlers for the provincial men who take 3/24, while Abdul Ghaffar and Hunter Kindley both claimed two each.

Suliman Safi made 72 for North County

Finally, Balbriggan first hit Anglesea Road and made 250 all the way in 49 overs, thanks to 73 from Cameron Rowe, while an unbeaten 45 by Sebastian d'Oliveira a solid position with Jordan Hollard (26) also increased the score to the last total of the end section. Swapnil Modgill was the choice of bowlers for Merrion and took 3/41, with two for each from Danny Forkin and Max Sorensen. Merrion saw the pursuit that 159 out of 22 overs needed, and 53 from Connor Blaxall-Hill kept the hosts in a decent position, but two each kept Brush in contact for Dylan Lues and Matt Hollard. Merrion came in the last 3 overs who needed 15 to win, two huge 6s from Max Sorensen placed the hosts for the game, before Hollard brought the penultimate arch in just 4 and the game to the last, but a Sorensen -border ended the first ball, leading his team to a 5 Wicket victory with 31*.