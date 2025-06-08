



Ahmedabad, 7 June (IANS) Indian campaigner Jeet Chandra led from the front while Jaipur Patriots Ahmedabad SG Pipers in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) defeated on Saturday. Jeet achieved a stunning 2-1 upset victory over World No. 34 and world championships silver medal winner Ricardo Walther, so Jaipur was sent to an 11-4 victory that sent them to the top of the table. The draw opened with Jaipur Patriots Kanak JHA who survived a spicy debut by Divyansh Srivastava, with the opener closed on Golden Point before the next two games 11-8, 11-6 ended. Britt Eerland then doubled the lead with a compound 3-0 win over Giorgia Piccolin, so that the third game with another Golden Point was sealed. Ahmedabad clawed two games back by Walther and Ayhika Mukherjee, who took the mixed Doubles 2-1 over Jeet and Eerland. Jeet returned to Walther in the singles and delivered a sensational version. He descended the German in the first game at Golden Point, dropped the second, but stormed back to take the decision-maker 11-9 one of his biggest victories in Utt so far. With the draw already in their hands, Sreeja Akula Ayhika Mukherjee stopped in the last rubber, from a game to win 2-1 and Seal Jaipurs Dominant 11-4 triumph. For his striking display, Jeet picked up the Indian player of the draw, as well as the shot of the draw. In the meantime, Eerlands Clean Sweep saw her about Piccolin her the foreign player of the draw. At the Utt Juniors you booked Mumba TT and Kolkata Thunderblades their spots in the final with solid semi -final victories. Prateek Tulsani and Ananya Muralidharan played for you Mumba in a 5-2 victory over Jaipur Patriots, who combine for a dominant Doubles Sweep to close the deal. In the other tie, Kolkatas Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar achieved a clinical 5-3 victory over Dempo Goa Challengers, who won both their singles rubbers and contributed essential points in the Doubles. Saved under the Aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, UTT continues to grow as a leading professional competition and is broadcast live on Star Sports 2 Tamil and streamed on Jiohotstar. Final scores: Jaipur Patriots 11-4 Ahmedabad SG Pipers Kanak JHA BT. Divyanssh Srivastav 3-0 (11-10, 11-8, 11-6) Britt Eerland BT. Giorgia Piccolin 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-10) Jeet Chandra/Britt Eerland lost from Ricardo Walter/Ayhika Mukherjee 1-2 (8-11, 11-9, 7-11) Jeet Chandra BT. Ricardo Walther 2-1 (11-10, 9-11, 11-9) Sreeja Akula BT. Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-6) -Ians BSK/

