Football capacity to let men cry: I bought milk and just burst into tears to think of Palace

Forget the score in the top corner of the screen. The image of the desperate Inter Milan supporter who flashed on television screens all over the world, while his team prepared to take a meaningless corner in the 76th minute, told the story of the Champions League final.

Crestfallen and broken, his lower lip vibrated and tears flowed over his face. A fourth goals from Paris-Germain had not been scored on the other side of the stadium for long and it was all too much for a man who looked like his world had come to an end.

Imagine that you get about football like that?

It is difficult to explain to people who are not interested in the game why so many of us are so immersed and emotionally invested in this sport that it leads to the kind of behavior of uncontrollable tears (of joy and despair), totally strangers hugging, or even turning the air blue after something totally unthinkable in a different way else.

Football is essentially escapism; A place for us to forget the trials and trials of daily life and, in front and adversity, completely lose ourselves.

It is a cathartic experience, says Sally Baker, a senior therapist. Men rarely get permission to express their emotions. But in the context of football, they are and they will judge them. Everyone is in it together.

They can swear that people use language at a football match that they would never use outside. It is a safe place and it is a unique environment for men to let steam off.

Those comments resonate on the back of something else that happened in Munich last Saturday evening. With less than two minutes, the television cameras showed PSGS assistant coach in tears in the technical area. His name is Rafel Pol Cabanellas and he lost his wife of a long -term illness in November last year.

With or without a heartbreaking personal story, the capacity of football to arouse the emotions is extraordinary. By wearing our hope and fears, the game with our feelings plays in a way that few things can live in and at the same time offer some form of sanctuary.

The video contains crying. Many cry.

It takes a minute and 24 seconds and was filmed in Wembley Stadium on the day of the FA Cup final.

The whistle of the referees was just blown after 10 minutes from the stopping time and Crystal Palace, after 164 years of waiting, had defeated Manchester City 1-0 to finally win the first big trophy in their history.

Joao Castelo-Branco, ESPN Brazilian correspondent in the UK, had decided to leave his chair in the press box a little earlier to try to get some images of the supporters of the palace.

To describe what follows as scenes of parties does not come close. Are So Much more than that. It's raw. It's magical. It moves. It is really heart -warming. The football that simple game that means nothing and everything Touch the soul.

It has recorded something special, says Castelo-Branco smiling.

So special that you notice that you look at it over and over again, look at the faces of the people and women, young and old and think about all the stories they could tell you about how their lives were so intertwined with Crystal Palace Football Club, and wondering why this moment means so much personally for them.

When I was there, I felt, this is incredible, and I just tried to keep it together, says Castelo-Branco.

There was so much going on that you don't know where to film. And I think sometimes you see the camera running the camera everywhere. But I tried to hold a bit, rest on That Couple, but at the same time a little further to show that there were all these different characters who celebrated. Everywhere I turned around was a beautiful shot of emotion.

That couple plays at the beginning of the images, when a woman conquered with emotion in the arms of a man falls as if he has been following the palace for years than he can remember. His eyes are filled with tears.

Behind them another proponent of a similar age is only with his arms up, completely overwhelmed by the moment. Some fans have unbelieving their mouths, almost frozen. Others wipe tears away with their scarves. One man is bent, face down and sobbing. Another supporter's father, maybe wrap his arms around him and the two eventually sing together.

People of all ages cry everywhere you cry and smile.

The beautiful, adds Castelo-Branco. And a very special thing is that not many fans were filming (on their phones). People really lived at that time.

Real raw emotion, fans really live at the moment.

While I participated in the stands to film this video, there were hardly any fans with their phones. Grown men and women hug and cry. Great atmosphere. #Crystalpalace Nice #Wembley #Facup

pic.twitter.com/kj9bz2o1ag Joao Castelo-Branco (@J_Castelobranco) May 18, 2025

After palaces triumph at Wembley there were similar scenes in Bilbao a few days later, where Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United beat to win the Europa League. A few months earlier, the Newcastle Uniteds Wanging was after they defeated Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

But it doesn't have to wait long for a trophy that tips people over the outskirts for a football match. Gary Pickles remembers that he was in the end in Brighton in 2019, when Manchester City was about to win their fourth Premier League title in eight seasons, keep his phone up, film the fans everywhere around him and suddenly put in his tracks.

I noticed that my son, Niall, had his hands on his head and the tears flowed over his face. We won the competition. But he really sobs. I had something like that, how are you? Whatever it was, only activated him. He was about 25, it's not like a young child who does it.

Pickles, who has been following Manchester City since the 1970s, makes an interesting point when we discuss whether his sons behavior in Brighton is not as unusual as in the past.

That video was just before Covid, he says. But I certainly think since Covid, when there was a lot of talk about psychological problems, it helped men to talk about it and perhaps show their emotions.

Looking back offers a little context. In an article on the BBC website in 2004, under an image of the former English International Paul Gascoigne who cried at the 1990 World Cup, a clinical psychologist spoke about how many men know about how a car works than their own emotions.



(Mark Leech/Getty Images)

If you read that quote now, a few decades later, you realize how much life has changed and also in a relatively short time of time (either that or all my friends are especially useless when it comes to knowing how to change a band).

I think men have moved enormously, says Baker, the senior therapist. I think the old stereotype is that if men and sports show emotions, it was normally anger. And there were apocryphal stories about women who, in fear that their men were coming back, returned if their team had lost. But men are more willing and able to express a more complete range of emotions than just anger.

I think they have changed a lot in the last 20 years. And I know that because of the number of men I see. It used to be one man for every nine women I saw. And now it's much more when I see two men for every three women, so it comes to parity. There is a willingness to explore their own self -feeling, what drives them and who they are.

That does not mean that men never cried with football in recent years. When this topic of conversation appeared in the office, my colleague Amy Lawrence told a story about the fact that he was in Anfield in Anfield in 1989 in Anfield, when Michael Thomas scored a dramatic late goal of conquering the league title for Arsenal against Liverpool on the last day, and how they did not follow the Chaoties.

I was next to a man who looked like your absolute classic football hooligan from the 80s, she said. He was huge. He was a skinhead. He was covered with tattoos. He looked terrifying. But he had tears rolling down his cheeks and he blubed like a baby. I can still see his face today. It was wonderful because he was the last type of person that you would ever expect to break down emotionally during a competition.

The same cannot be said for young Ricky Allman, who was only 11 years old when Leeds United was on his way to be relegated from the Premier League in 2004. With his shirt and Leeds Til I written written, Allman was deeply sad when the television cameras at him came home in the end of Bolton Wanderers. Leeds lost 4-1 and it was too much for him.

My lower lip came out. A complete, uncontrollable lip, Allman told Athletics in 2020.

His mother, Beverley, looked at home. She called me in tears, is it okay? she said. You have been on television. They pledged on the crowd and you cried that I was not crying anymore since then.

Many palace fans said the same for a week or more after beating Manchester City. In the case of Kevin Days, the initial feeling of shock finally made way for tears, from all places, its local supermarket.

The first minute (after the last whistle) I could not speak, says the writer, comedian and lifelong palace fan. Then I looked around and I was the only one who wasn't in tears. It was incredible. Mats of Mine that I have been known for so long, Stoic people who would not normally cry, were just broken.

I never felt so crazy. My son came around at 9 a.m. the next morning. HES 29. He threw himself in my arms as he did not do since he was a five -year -old. He sobbed.

And then, Monday morning, I was in the cooperative to buy a pint of milk and I just suddenly burst into tears. I just thought to myself, the last time I was here, we had not won the FA Cup.



(Julian Finney de Fa/de Fa via Getty images)

Thinking of those who are no longer with us and are unable to share a milestone, can often activate our emotions in football, as was almost certainly the case with the PSG coach Rafel Pol Cabanellas in Munich.

It can be the memories of A grandparent who in the first place or before the day of his deceased father, who was always at the end of the phone, proposed to discuss the palace match afterwards.

Everyone with whom I spoke to that Saturday night had someone they wish they could have called, he says. There must have been around three million palace fans who looked down from heaven.

Seriously, I wonder if all the posters have been placed in Pubs in South Londs in the last five years, about how it is good to talk, actually had a positive impact and that this generation of men thinks good to show their emotions. Maybe that message finally comes through.

Or maybe it is just every group of men where something happens that they have been waiting for 120 years finally happens. Don't know.

But I'm starting to get goosebumps and now think about it again.

(Illustration: Eamonn Dalton/The Athletic; Manan Vatsyayana/AFP, Odd Andersen, Jacques Feeney/Bantside/Bantside via Getty Images)