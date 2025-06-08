Coco Gauff wins French open, beats Sabalenka

Call Coco Gauff the Queen of Klei.
The American phenomenon, only 21 years old, won the second Grand Slam championship of her career on Saturday and survived World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 on the French Open Final in Paris. She is the first American to win the French since Serena Williams did this in 2015: No American Man has won a singles title at Roland Garros Clay since Andre Agassi in 1999.
Gauffs effort was remarkably resilient. She followed 4-1 in the first set, with Sabalenka on Serve and Higher with 40-0. Viewers can be forgiven that they look ahead to the second set. Or wonder whether Gauffs experience in the French Open -Final of 2022, where she lost to Iga Witek in straight sets, chased her. Gauff said she had anxiety attacks before that match and never really had it.
On Saturday, however, Gauff was prevented by winning twelve straight points. If the US Open Champion 2023, Gauff is now a more experienced competitor than she was three years ago. And an improved player. The windy conditions in Paris seemed to serve Sabalenkas more than Gauffs. They played a grinding first set, with a few long games and impressive rallies. Sabalenka served on 5-4 for the set and could not finish Gauff, who saved two set points and eventually Sabalenka broke at the age of five. Later a Gauff Backhand -Winner, on the flight, sent the set to a tiebreak, where Sabalenka has the upper hand.
But Sabalenka could not wear the momentum to the second set. Gauffs Love Break brought her 5-2 into the set, and she kept Serve in Love to finish it. Sabalenka could only shake her head.
Read more: Coco Gauff is now playing for himself
In the third set, Sabalanka has double confused to give Gauff a break, which made the American 2-1. Sabalenka stormed a short ball on Gauff, but hit the net to give Gauff a 3-1 advantage. Sabalenka fought back to bind the set-up to 3-3, but while she served, she was formulated double and shouted at her coaching box. Gauff won the game to rise 4-3.
Both players held the following two games. With Gauff for the title on 5-4, she went to work. Gathered all the match for a long time while Sabalenka sometimes seemed to lose her cool, her serve was on point. Sabalenka continued to fight, but at the second championship point of Gauffs she sent a Cross-Court Scot wide and ended the game. Gauffs fell back on the Roland Garros clay.
She went to the stands to hug her mother Candi, Dad CoreyyWho is not in the box at the court during competitions, fringing his nerves and others.
The match lasted two hours and 38 minutes. Sabalenka committed 70 casual mistakes, for 30 in Gauffs.
You are a hunter, Sabalenka said to go after the game.
The next big tournament for Gauff is Wimbledon, where she erupted the world stage for the first time half a dozen years ago, when she defeated Venus Williams and reached the fourth round, only 15 years old. Then the US Open in New York City, to try to regain that throne.
Sabalenka seemed a few minutes away from running away from that first set, and perhaps the game; A victory would have given her two of the last three Grand Slam titles and made her the undisputed dominant player in tennis. Not so fast. Gauffs just too fast and at the moment, the best clay. And she is all ready for a monster summer.