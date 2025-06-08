These families left the Mackenzie Delta for Yukon and an opportunity to pursue their hockey dreams

Thirteen -year -old William Gruben said when he first moved from Inuvik, NWT to WhiteHorse in August 2024, to Whitehorse, he missed his friends at home.

His family decided to make the step to give their son the chance to excel in hockey, a sport he says he is holding and hopes to play at the university or a university day.

“It is clearly not an easy decision to uproot your entire family and move to a new environment,” said William's father, Christopher Gruben.

“You have to think of things such as housing and education as well as sometimes. You leave all your support systems behind, you leave all the celebrities of local life.”

Christopher said the movement has paid off because William's game has improved and he has now made friends in their new community.

Christophersaid side chosewhitehorse, partly because of the relative proximity of Inuvik viathedempster Highway. Another reason was WhiteHorse's reputation for developing hockey players at a high level such asottawa Senators Centredylan Ciens, and top prospect Gavin McKenna.

Christopher Gruben, left, and Gary Jerome moved from the Mackenzie Delta so that their sons could play competitive hockey. They both say that the decision was difficult, but that there are not enough resources in Inuvik or Fort McPherson. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

'Leaving traditional life'

Christopher and William followed in the footsteps of another family of the Mackenzie Delta.

Gary Jerome, who is Gwich'in, moved in 2017 from Fort McPherson, NWT, to Whitehorse so that his son Evanderjerome could play hockey competitive.

The movement was a sacrifice.

“It leaves the Bush life well? It leaves the traditional life of hunting, catching, fishing,” Garysaid.

Gary's Move was not only for hockey, it was also due to a lack of general recreational sports available in Fort McPherson.

“Mental health is now such a problem, and what do children do if they have nothing to do?” he said.

Evander said he appreciates that he has access to the sports facilities in WhiteHorse. He is also happy to have William Gruben in the team.

“He is like one of my best friends,” Evandersaid.

Improvement of their game

Evander and William Slaytogether on the U-13 Whitehorse Mustangs, a competitive traveling hockey team.

Jeff Frizzell, head coach of the Mustangs, says that in his time as a coach he had players moved to Whitehorse from other communities in the Yukon, but Evander and William are the first he can remember from the Mackenzie Delta.

William Gruben, left, and Evander Jerome on the ice. The 2 young players and their families moved from communities in the Mackenzie Delta to Whitehorse to pursue competitive hockey. (Submitted by Chris Gruben)

“I only met two players from that area of ​​the world and they are both just excellent hockey players,” Frizzellsaid.

“I'm not sure if the exact reasons they moved to WhiteHorse. I'm sure it's to play more competitive hockey, but I really hope there is programming for children in those areas.”

Both Evander and William helped their team at great times at high-level tournaments and they had the opportunity to play for an elite hockey program BC this spring.

“Two Mackenzie Delta boys have a huge impact on this hockey at a high level … that's huge,” said Christopher Gruben.

William Gruben on the ice. (Submitted by Chris Gruben)

This may not be the last time the young players are moved. If William and Evander continue to succeed, they may have to go south for higher levels of hockey that even WhiteHorse does not offer.

'And how do you let that work financially? Do you hope the work helps you to accommodate the best they can do? Do you find random work to help cover the costs while you are gone? ” Christophersaid.

Both parents said that hockeyis is expensive, but they have supported different members of the community and companies in the Mackenzie Delta.

They said they wish that there was more support from native governments to help young people's traces of competing sports or at least more recreational sports in the communities.

William Gruben says he is happy in WhiteHorse, he just wishes his friends in Inuvik to have the same opportunities as he was.

“The program here, if it was in Inuvik, it would be really good for the children and the development there,” he said.