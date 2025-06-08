



Fielding has been one of the biggest improvement areas in England, with six drops that they were eliminated prematurely in T20 World Cup Group phase and seven on day one of the Ashes test alone. They took 38 catches in this series, but still dropped 13 chances, giving them a catch efficiency of 75%. That has risen from the 41% on the T20 World Cup in October and 63% in the axis, and on the same footing with the 73% in home games since 2020. Their body language and attitude was also criticized, with the carefree approach to Lewis granting himself accusations from players who do not worry enough about the results. Under their new leadership, England seems to be making new lively with a buzz in the field and the new or returning faces such as Smith and Issy Wong, which played two of the T20s, which contributes to that change in energy. Edwards said the training “had been great to be with”. But given the difference in circumstances – England lost heavily in Australia and won by barely sweating against West – India – we are still not clearer or that will change under pressure. “We have no illusions that we will have more difficult times,” acknowledged Edwards. “But I also think that what we already see is that appetite is because they want to keep getting better because they have to become, they know they can't stand still, there is probably someone in County Cricket -scoring points that cricket games wins. “It will be difficult to pick teams, but that is the place where we wanted to be, we did not want to choose 15 or 16 players, we wanted to choose from a pool of 25 players I really think we are now.” Only Matthews brought the bowlers of England into the sword, but even on those occasions it never felt like they were losing the danger. The heat and humidity of the India World Cup is where this will really be put to the test. Every game will matter and England will be well aware of the attention that will be up to them to put things immediately after the ashes.

