What to expect if the process of Hockey Canada sexual abuse goes to the conclusion of entries

The Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial is going on a new stage on Monday.

After 25 days before the courtwho came after a mistrial, the defense and crown completed their evidence.

Five players at Hockey Canadas 2018 World Junior Team Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote each have an indictment against sexual violence in connection with an incident in June 2018, where a woman claims she had been sexually abused in a hotel room in London, Hotel room. MCLEOD is confronted with an additional party's costs in the violation. The five men are not guilty of the charges.

With the Completion of the evidence partOn Monday, both parties will start providing their entries to the president, Justice Maria Carroccia.

But what does this process entail, and what can the public expect from this process in terms of a judgment?

Let us discuss with the help of Christopher Sherrin, a former lawyer and current associated dean of the Faculty of Rights at Western University in London. Sherrin did not attend the process, but has followed it in the media and can talk about what can generally be expected in the entry process and the time needed to give a verdict.

What are entries?

After both parties have delivered evidence, the crown and defense can provide their arguments to the court to support their case that can use the evidence that the entire witness process has collected.

The entries are actually the final arguments of the process. In the Hockey Canada process, the arguments are told to the judge after Carroccia fired the jury on May 16.

Sherrin explained how the entry process is a way to limit the evidence that was introduced in a legitimate, on the law -based argument.

“A concluding argument is in fact an opportunity to convince the law and the evidence that is caused and the law that applies, and try to convince a judge that they should find these facts and draw these conclusions and apply these legal principles and come to the conclusion that the lawyer is looking for, Sherrin said.

Both parties must take what has been heard and convert it into an argument for their customer. The crown will try to convince the judge that the five men are guilty without reasonable doubt, while the defense will try to prove that the crown was unable to do that.

In this case, that process does not happen overnight. After the defense had completed his evidence early on June 2, the judge, Crown and Defense would decided that submissions would not start until June 9.

This week -long break may seem a bit much in the beginning, but as Sherrin explained, the break of a week is not uncommon.

In right-alone processes it is not uncommon, Sherrin said. It simply gives the parties the opportunity to organize themselves, to assess the evidence and hopefully to be with very, kind of tailor -made, concise entries.

How a right-alone format influences the entry phase and the time to give a verdict

When Carroccia discharge the first jury During the first week of the trial at the end of April, she declared a mistrial, selected a new jury and re -effect the trial. After a jury member claimed that the attitude of the lawyers of Forenton's defenders was disrespectful to them, something that, according to the lawyers, was an unfortunate wrong interpretation, the judge rejected the second jury and all parties to follow Judge-Alone.

However, this shift raises the question of whether the submissions and fishing processes are influenced by the non-jury format.

If there is something, the absence of a jury will make the process faster and concise, Sherrin said.

Not only do you no longer have to wait until a jury has been submitted in and out, but you can also expect the submissions to be shorter and more relevant, and more businesslike, Sherrin said.

Different proponents will have different styles, so it is a bit difficult to speak in general, but nevertheless a closure in a right-alone trial will generally become more businesslike, partly because, as a lawyer, you do not have to explain to the legal principles of the judge, because the judge already knows them.

The Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial takes place at the Ontario Superior Court in London, Ont. (Anthony Fava)

However, the time needed to give a verdict will not be that fast and concise. Those without a legal background can think that once the submissions are done, Carroccia will return the same day with her judgment. That is probably not the case, Sherrin said.

Whether it will be days, weeks or months, it can be one of the above, Sherrin said. If I guessed, and it would really be a gamble, I would say that the least probably days is, much more chance of weeks and possibly months.

As this test starts the entry period, we must then be prepared for a new break. Regardless of the break, this test is close to its conclusion, even if the verdict can take some extra time to be displayed.

Get the latest news and trending stories by following Hockey news on Google News And By subscribing to the hockey newsletter here here.