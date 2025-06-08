More than ever: Maccabiah is marching further despite war

We have decided to keep the Maccabiah, whatever happens – to show our neighbors that we are not only here to fight, but also to return to normal life, said Maccabiah CEO Roy Hessing in an interview with Calcalist.

I hope we reach the end of the war and see the return of the hostages, who would alleviate us all, he continued. In our worst nightmares we never thought we were holding the Maccabiah while hostages were still held in Gaza. We will recognize this reality in all our ceremonies and competitions. It is impossible to continue as if everything is normal.

The 2025 Maccabiah will take place from 822 July, with the opening ceremony on July 10. Hessing, 46, a former competitive water polo player who retired due to an injury, emphasized:

Even if the event is smaller this time due to circumstances, it remains the largest Jewish event in the world. Taglit brings 20,000 people to Israel annually, but that is spread over the year. Other events attract large numbers, but not for a concentrated three -week period. It was the second largest sporting event in the world after the Olympic Games, even if our entire budget is only the same as the budget of the fireworks of the Olympic Games.

We want this Maccabiah to be part of Israel and Society's rehabilitation process, he said. We will embrace affected families, wounded IDF soldiers and survivors of the Nova Festival. These themes will be reflected in the competitions and ceremonies.

How much does the event cost?

The costs are 200 million sickles, from the moment delegations arrive until they leave. If you include the costs of flights that are paid directly by the delegations, that is another 50 million inesthesia. The rest comes from registration costs, partners and donors, who help finance the participation of Jewish communities that cannot afford to come. It is important for us that the Maccabiah is not just for rich Jews. In addition to sport, this event stimulates the economy – and restores life. That is part of our mission.

Has the war reduced the question?

After the IDFs have renewed access to Gaza to Gaza in March, we saw about 20% of the delegations canceled. The Houthis did not help either. Nowadays, cancellations are stabilized at around 15%. Were now in a stable place with those who have confirmed it. Be smaller than expected, and smaller than the last Maccabiah. About 80 countries participated in our peak. This year we expect 55, but these are Jewish communities that see Israel as their second home.

What do people worry about – costs or safety?

Usually safety. Flight prices are also high, but fear is the primary factor. Some people say, you know what? Therell Ben is another Maccabiah in four years. We understand. We want their first visit to Israel to be one of joy, not from sirens and bomb shelters.

What does this mean in numbers?

In 2022 we had 10,000 athletes. This year you are closer to 8,000, including 3,000 Israelis. Normally every international athlete brings two companions. The theme of this Maccabiah is more than ever – expressing both sides on solidarity: from Diaspora Jews to Israel in wartime, and from Israelis to Jewish communities that are confronted with increasing anti -Semitism.

The government has only recently approved 48 million sickles in financing. Why the delay?

That money is our oxygen. The decision almost came at the last minute. The Ministry of Culture and Sport promised that they would deliver, and they did. The rest of the financing comes from delegation costs, sponsors, philanthropy, national institutions and municipalities. Were close to covering the full costs, the goal is to break even without cutting the corners.

How much economic benefit will the Maccabiah yield?

We estimate that around 350 million sickles will flow into the Israeli economy. Delegations remain here for two and a half weeks, spending on hotels, transport, food, insurance. Host cities are eagerly waiting. Every visiting family remains at least 14 nights. And many of them are also donors, hospitals, cities, universities. For example, the Canadian cyclist Sylvan Adams fell in love with Israel after attending Maccabiah, moved here and became an important donor. His contributions to hospitals in Ichilov and Barzilai are only part of that story.

Which delegations are coming? Who receives financial help?

The largest delegation after Israel comes from the US with 1,300 participants. The smallest can be a single chess or table tennis player from Latvia or Serbia. Also welcomed 50 participants from Cuba and about 70 from Ukraine.

No delegation is 100% financed. But for countries such as Cuba or Ukraine, where financial barriers are important, we find individual philanthropists or institutions to support them. We ensure that the Maccabiah is not only for those who can afford it.

Will stars like Mark Spitz be present?

No, and set realistic expectations. Spitz was unique. We have had many Jewish Olympic medal winners since then, but none at the last Olympic Games. Yet host former stars to give training clinics, especially when swimming. The Maccabiah is not about breaking Olympic plates – it is about connection and solidarity.

In the 1950s, world records were broken in the Maccabiah, in weightlifting and paralympic swimming. Today we want to show international teams, even Euroleague teams, that events can be kept safe in Israel, not just in places such as Hungary or Croatia.

You retired after an injury. That is not exactly a great advertisement for athletics.

I started training at the age of six and retired at the age of 33 after tearing my throwing shoulder. I also had broken noses. It comes with the territory. Now I enjoy non-competitive sports, open-water swimming, table tennis.