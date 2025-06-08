



The free press Mankato The Mensota State Mens Hockey team has added 24 new student athletes, MSU coach Luke Strand announced this week. In general, 17 out of 24 are planned to participate in the program for the coming season. Our incoming players bring a balance of size, speed and skill, Strand said in a press release. Whether it is a type of players or experience, they fit in our puzzle. We are excited to get these great young men on campus soon. MSU will have 11 new attackers, including transfers Felikss Gavars (St. Lawrence), Tristan Lemyre (Western Michigan), Charlie Lurie (Omaha), Sawyer Scholl (Wissconsin), Jack Smith (Minnesota Duluth), omohaza (Aloozazerberber) (Alosamberber), and Westerberberber, alkohazabins) and Aloohazabins, alkohazabins), and alkohazabins), and alkohazabins), and alkohazam) (Alosamberberberberberberberberberberberberberber. (Boston University). First -year students who come to the Mavericks this season are Mason Lebel (St. Cloud, NAHL), Reid Morich (Waterlo, USHL) and Jordan Ronn (Fargo, USHL). MSU has added transmission Jacob Conrad (Lake Superior State) on the Blauwe Lijn. Four first-year students Rylan Bonkowski (Tri-City, USHL), Easton Hewson (Waterlo, USHL), Liam Hupka (Sioux City, USHL) and Bryce Strand (Philadelphia, NAHL) will join the Mavericks in 2025-26. MSU also signed transfer -goalkeeper Max Beckford (Bentley). Players added to the program that will not play this season include Forward Cash Carter (Trail, BCHL), Jack Christ (Muskegon, Ushl), Sam Kappell (Madison, USHL) and Caden Lee (Omaha, Ushl). Defensemen Graham Derer (Hill Murray) and Gus Thorp (des Mines, USHL) are also part of the program, but do not play this season, such as goalkeeper Bjorn Bronas (Sioux City, USHL). MSU won both the CCHAGREIGE SEASON and the Postseason Championships in 2024-25 and finished 27-9-3. MSU opens the season with a road series against Omaha 10-11 October.

