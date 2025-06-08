Yashaswini Gordade Stuns Fan Siqi As U Mumba, Jaipur Patriots dominate in Utt





The 20-year-old rising star of India, Yashaswini Ghorade, caused a big upset on Saturday in Indianoil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season 6 and this season became the first player to defeat the China Siqi fan. Yashaswini's fearless performance helped you achieve a 9-6 victory over Stanley's Chennai Lions in Ahmedabad's Eka Arena. Earlier in the day, Jeet Chandra Jaipur Patriots led to a dominant 11-4 victory against Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Jeet Zangs World No. 34 and world championships silver medal winner Ricardo Walther from Germany with a 2-1 singles victory, one of his biggest victories in the competition so far. Jaipur Patriots climbed to the top of the table with this emphatic result. The competition, held under the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, continues to grow in form as the most important professional tables of India. All 23 tires in 16 action -packed days are played in Eka Arena, broadcast live with matches on Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 2 Tamil and streamed at Jiohotstar. In the U Mumba vs Chennai Lions tie, Lilian Bardet gave your Mumba a strong start with a 2-1 victory over Kirill Gerassimenko. Yashaswini was then confronted with fan Siqi, who was unbeaten this season. Yashaswini dominated the first match with 11-5, fell behind 2-7 and later 8-10 in the third game, before he was draining back to win 11-10 on Golden Point that fan handed her first defeat of the season. The momentum of U Mumba continued as Akash Pal and Bernadette Szocs combined for a 2-1 mixed Doubles victory. Although Payas Jain brought the draw with a 3-0 win over Akash, Szocs delivered a flawless 3-0 win over Poyantee Baisya to seal the victory. Jaipur Patriots also contained strong versions of Kanak JHA, Britt Eerland and Sreeja Akula, who achieved the draw with a comeback win in Ayhika Mukherjee. In the Dream Utt Juniors semi -finals you booked Mumba TT and Kolkata Thunderblades their spots in the final with solid team efforts, which emphasized the focus of the competition on the development of young talent. Published by: Debodinna Chakraborty Published on: June 8, 2025

