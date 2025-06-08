Pete Sampras, former tennis star, seen in LA during rare public appearance: photo

Have to know Pete Sampras, the former tennis star known as “Pistol Pete”, was seen during a rare public appearance on 3 June

The former tennis star, 53, was noted on Tuesday 3 June in Beverly Hills, California.

Sampras wore a dark gray Nike T-shirt and gray shorts while wore two drinks in a drink holder in one hand and a shopping bag in the other.

The athlete was last publicly seen in December 2024. Before that he made a rare public appearance at the BNP Paribas Open 2019, where he played with Novak Djokovic in an exhibition match.

Pete Sampras on 3 June.

Sampras also known as gun pete for his serve is known as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

He started his professional tennis career in 1988, when he was 16 years old. Sampras retired in 2002 after winning a then record 14 Grand Slam titles and the end of the year arranged as the ATP No. 1 player in the world from 1993 to 1998.

The Hall-of-Famer, inaugurated in 2007, won famous seven Wimbledon titles, five US Open Championships and two Australian opening in the course of his illustrious career.

Pete Sampras in 1990.

In recent years, Sampras has largely stayed away from the public eye.

In October 2023 he revealed that his wife Bridgette Wilson-Sampas had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

In a statement released via the AP Tour On XSampras said: “As most people get to know, I am a fairly calm and private person. In the past year, however, last year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I decided to share what's going on.”

“Last December my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” Sampras continued at the time. “Since then she has undergone a major operation, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.”

Pete Sampras after beating Andre Agassi on September 9, 1990.

The tennis star went further open about how “difficult” it was to see “someone you love going through a challenge”, and praised the sons of the couple, Christian and Ryan, for “performance” and “such strong supporters” for their parents.

Sampras also praised Wilson-Sampras in his statement and called her an “incredible mother and wife through all this.”

Sampras has been to his wife, a former actress who played in films like I know what you did last summer And The wedding plannersince 1999.

The couple was introduced by former vice -president of Los Angeles Lakers from Public Relations John Black.

Sampras asked Black to connect him with Bridgette after he saw her in a film he shared in his book from 2008, A champion spirit.

There was a bright spot for that otherwise terrible late summer, my injury was immediately responsible for my wife and me, Sampras wrote. As I was injured, I watched this movie,Love stinksWith a friend, John Black. Bridgette Wilson, an actress in the film, caught my attention. She actually blew me away when I saw her. I thought she was beautiful.