Alcaraz vs Sinner, French Open Final 2025 Live Score: Carlos Alcaraz makes a stunning comeback after Jannik Sinner breaks in the 4th set at Roland Garros early





Alcaraz vs Sinner, French Open Final 2025 Live Score: A Seismic shift in Herentennis is underway while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are preparing to meet in the French Open -Final of 2024, who marks the first Grand Slam in the years of two players in the years of two players Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer who ended, promises to be Sunday's showdown to be the determining collision of a new generation. Alcaraz, 22, comes in the final as the defending champion at Roland Garros, and looks at his fifth Grand Slam title and an opportunity to only become the third man this century, after Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten, to successfully defend the Coupe des Mousquetaires. In the meantime, Sinner, 23, is ranked by World No. 1, his third consecutive SLAM title after winning the 2023 US Open and the 2024 Australian Open. He is unbeaten in Grand Slam final and has extended his most important winning series to 20 games. While Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 7-4, including a recent victory in the Italian open final, Sinner has been dominant in Paris and reaches the final without dropping a single set. His semi -final victory on Djokovic may have indicated the end of the Serbian legends French open dominance, and perhaps even his career at Roland Garros. The match also has extra emotional weight. Alcaraz has acknowledged that the intensity that Sinner entails and now calls him the best tennis player. The Spaniard knows that he has to rise to another level to keep the red -hot Italian. In the meantime, Sinner, not subdivided by the controversy surrounding his short doping suspension earlier this year (those authorities accidentally ruled), has all been in court for business. Both players are unbeaten in SLAM Finals, but that record will change on Sunday. The winner does not just run away with a trophies that will probably run the role of Tenniss Next Dominant Figure. For fans this is more than a competition; It is the start of a new era, perhaps the modern equivalent of Federer vs. Nadal. And as Novak Djokovic himself said: their rivalry is something that our sport needs. Get ready. The future of men's tennis starts now and it starts on the red clay of Roland Garros.

