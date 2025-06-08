Sports
USA Cricket explains a brave new era, puts the view of full ICC membership, game-changing expansion plans around La Olympics
From the CEO of Cricket West -India for seven years to now leading Major League Cricket (MLC), Johnny Graves New Mission could again define the global cricket order. And in less than half a year after his new role, the Englishman hit the ground.
Grave has already supervised the expansion of MLCs to three active locations for 2025, which deposits a coup by protecting the Oakland Coliseum as a host. We must be done with cricket in America to take advantage of this, both in terms of the greater enthusiasm that it will generate at the basic level, at the schools and the colleges, and also in terms of the fan base, and not to make it one -off Cricbuzz.
While MLC prepares for a few years with the LA28 Olympic Games on the horizon, Grave believes that America is on an untougated gold mine. But transforming that promise into sustainability will cost more than showpiece events.
How do we take those fans from the Olympic Games and we move them by becoming really sticky and involved cricket fans, and they actually get them to actively support our MLC teams and the American national teams because we need those teams to build their own fan bases, Grave said.
Grave also wants to reform the Grassroots structure and the income model for Minor League Cricket (MILC), which is currently running on personal investments by private owners.
We have had really positive conversations with the owners about redefining the business model for Minor League to ensure that it becomes more sustainable, both from a competition perspective and from the individual teams, he said.
There is absolute value within Minor League and we have seen that in recent months, with changing, different investors who enter the individual teams.
The development of players is also the core of the blueprint of Graves. With full -time income for the majority of the American cricketers still lean, his goal is to establish a structure where the professional pursuit of cricket is financially viable.
We have had really good discussions with the US Players Union. Would probably be the first competition in the US to sign an agreement with the Players Union what the cricketers established in the US now deserve compared to their associated members counterparts who would be considerable for another team, he said.
Vs Eying Full ICC membership
Grave believes that USA Cricket could soon be a strong matter for full ICC membership, if it resolves his governance errors. I think that USA Cricket already has a very compelling case to become an ICC -Complete Member, the only concern that I think the game of Cricket might be the continuous management challenges that the board has confronted about almost all his recent history, he noticed.
His understanding of ICC systems, gained over his years at the helm of a board with a complete members, could be the key to lobby for a unique path. Certainly everything that was planning to do with cricket from Minor League and expanding the Academy Network, and with MLC a prominent Domestic T20 tournament on the global stage, it will only help.
Grave does not only build a competition. He helps to wake up a sleeping giant. And if the plans take shape, American Cricket can do more soon than just catching up, the conversation can start to lead well.
