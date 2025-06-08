The Hockeyroos produced a grim reaction in Amsterdam at night and return to Wagener Hockey Stadium with renewed determination after a heavy 1-8 defeat against the Olympic Champion Netherlands, just 24 hours earlier.

With four changes to the starting line -up, head coach Katrina Powell and her side knew that they needed something special to design the hosts, and if anyone would deliver, it was NSW's Alice Arnott.

Returning to international competition for the first time since her outbreak 2024 Paris The performance of Olympic Games last August the Star Striker illuminated the opening quarter, while she hit a turnover and buried a reverse stick finish to mark a dream return with her ninth goal in just 23 caps.

“I was very excited to be back there, I even think it was probably the adrenaline that brought me that goal!” Alice remembered.

“It was a great game of the defense to attack, the structure was really great, and I was the lucky one at the end of it, but it was nice to be back there and that set the nerves a bit for me.

“We came out with a lot of energy, we were really competitive and we really wanted to hold on to them. I think we came in and out of the game a bit, and by the end we let them run on top of us, so that will be a big focus for us, that will keep energy for the whole game.

“We know we can do it, we know we can put it up to them.”

Adding to the occasion was Grace Young's 50th international performance for the historic debut of Australia and Jamie-Lee Surha.

The queensland striker only became the fifth indigenous woman who represents the hockeyros, and the eighth indigenous Australian hockey player to wear the green and gold on an international level, proudly her debut in the native comic of the Hockeyroos.

“Attracting the indigenous uniform was one of the most special moments for me, because I was a first nations athlete in this team, I am very proud to be here and in this uniform,” said Jamie-Lee.

“It was all I expected and more. The atmosphere that the Dutch fans bring is incredible. I have never experienced anything like that. Of the call-up, to get on the plane two days later, to get on the field for the first time, it was all a surreal and special moment.”

After taking an early lead, the high press of Australia continued to frustrate the Netherlands. But the hosts benefited from a few expensive sales to make it right, before they scored two more to take a 3-1 lead in the break, their third came from a characteristic Yibbi Jansen Drag Flick during the break.

The Dutch took hold of their hold in the second half, it dominated possession and stacked themselves.

Yibbi Jansen added her second goal shortly after the restart and brought her count to five goals over the two games. The hosts have sealed the result with a fifth in the last quarter.

Despite the momentum Swing, Australia has never been withdrawn. De Roos held in the last quarter and put an attacking pressure and hunted for a late goal until the last whistle.

“We started really well and well built,” said Captain Grace Stewart after the 7Plus game.

“They clearly have a great corner battery and we have given away too many penalty corners in the second half.

“We have to consolidate our defense and improve our circle entries on both ends. The Dutch have been a big challenge, they really put the benchmark on this tour for us.

“We take a lot of this and look ahead to India and England. We get better.”

The Hockeyroos now focus their attention on a crucial phase of the FIH Pro League in London, where they will be confronted twice opposite India before they take on hosts England, with the first game for Saturday June 14

All Hockeyyroos and Kookaburras competitions, at home and abroad, are broadcast live and free 7PLUS.

Full FIH Pro League luminaires and results