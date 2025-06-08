Done with transition, the young Yashaswini Gordade makes sights when beating the best

Twenty-year-old Indian Paddler, Yashaswini Gordade, bewildered Chinas WR-35 Fan Siqi in Utt 2025.

On an electric evening in Ahmedabads Eka Arena during season 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the crowd not only roared for a won point, but pushed for a border.

In a competition that had everything that drama, comebacks and nerve 20-year-old Yashaswini Gordade, who attracted the Orange, black of U Mumba TT, a stunning 27 comeback in the decision maker to fill in the Fan Siqi of Chennai Lions, who came into the tie this Utt season 6.

With the scoreboard with 11-5, 6-11 and 10-10 in the decisive third match, the collision was established for a Golden Point finish one shot to decide two crucial team points. Gordade, calm but bright, does not shrink. She took the point, the game, and this season was the first padler to defeated Siqi, a Chinese powerhouse arranged on World No. #35, who has two WTT titles and a career-high rank of 11.

It wasn't just a victory. It was a statement. And it was Indian table tennis that the world told: came.

In table tennis, beating a Chinese player is not a normal performance. China has long been the sports golds standard and produces athletes with technology, temperament and inheritance. Indian victories on them are rare and celebrated. In the past two years, only a handful of Indians have cracked the Chinese wall.

Ayhika Mukherjees win over world no. #1 Sun Yingsha, Sreeja Akulas upset of World No. #2 Wang Yidi, and now Yashaswini Gordades are winning every fan Siqi a symbol of a shift.

GHORPADE, currently ranked world. #81“ Is not new to cause disturbances in the circuit. But this, against a Chinese opponent on a UTT phase, marked one of her most determining moments that is still in the competition.

I just talk to myself during competitions, she now said in an exclusive interview with Khel. It helps me to stay in the present. And believe in myself, in my preparation that is everything that matters.

A lot is made of Gordades Choice of equipment she plays with a short pimple rubber, no rarity in Indian ladies table tennis where top spin and looping rallies dominate. But her victory was not exactly about that. It was about how she used it with intelligence, variation and calmness.

When I started, Manika Tue [Batra] already used pimples. My coach let me try it, it suited me well, she shared. It is only a part of my game, not the reason I win the matches.

She did not only absorb SIQI. She dictated rhythm, changed pace and found corners when it mattered the most. It was a showcase of not only skill, but maturity that does not always come easily in the jump from Junior to Senior level.

Also read: More Backhand, Good Insights: How Sreeja Akula has the victory over Utt's highly ranked player Bernadette Szocs

Yashaswinis name is already known to the TT community. She was World No. #1 in U19 Doubles, an important part of Indias Golden Generation alongside players such as Suhana Saini and Payas Jain. But senior level table tennis, she admits, is another ocean.

Last year was my transition phase. From juniors to seniors it is like diving in a large sea. Everyone got strong skills, strong mentality. If we match them is a challenge, she said. But that is not only together, but getting better.

That focus was bearing fruit in 2024 when she won two senior national tournaments in Kangra, and another in her hometown Bengaluru. Those victories confirmed its place in the national team and built the confidence that its UTT performance seemed.

Like many young athletes, Gordade draws strength from her family. My mother often traveled with me. She still comes to most Indian events, she said. Even if she is not physical there, she always welcomes me. My father too, even when he looks at repetitions, I am stressed! She laughed.

For a female athlete in India, she acknowledges that parental support is a game changer. They believed in me, even when I doubted myself. That makes a big difference.

Equally important is her support system among fellow athletes. Her WhatsApp group with colleagues such as Suhana Saini, Taneesha Kotecha and Payas Jain is active and affirmative.

We even give each other advice about technology and strokes. And we cheer each other even if we were not in the same tournaments. It is a great band, and I am really grateful for it.

Yashaswini keeps it easy from the table. She is a Marvel fan, a young Binge watcher from Sheldon and a music lover with TU Hai Ki Nahi from Roy who is currently her playlist at the top. But under that chill outside lies a player who builds mental muscle.

I really don't mind if she is Chinese or a European, Yashaswini said after the victory. She was just an opponent for me. I talk to myself during competitions. It helps me block noise. And I remind myself of all the work I did, she said.

Her ultimate goals? At the moment I just want to maintain my position in the team for the Asian Games and bring it to the Olympic Games, she said. Furthermore, she prefers to keep her cards close. She no longer says of modesty, but because she prefers her versions. And versions such as those against Fan Siqi speak volumes.

But if the Golden Point wins on fan Siqi something to pass by, she already reforms stories. Indian Table Tennis writes his own script with athletes such as Gordade leading the leadership.

Yashaswini Gordade not just won a competition. She made a statement. I'm learning. I'm on. Said her calm eyes after the game.

For more updates, follow Khel now on Facebook” TwitterAnd Instagram; Download the Khel now Android -app or IOS app and join our community WhatsApp & Telegram