“I understand that there is an element of risk in hockey, but should you certainly cause a brain injury?” Claerwen Render, 42, loved sports, but her life changed when she was hit by a hockey ball five years ago. The mother of three has since suffered daily migraine and fatigue and has seen her income halve after giving her role as a member of the senior leadership team of a secondary school. But after she has refused an insurance benefit through the administrative body of its sport, she was wondered if affiliation payments are worth it. Hoci Cymru said it had developed their approach to head injury, but that more had to be done to explain the limitations of insurance coverage.

Mrs Render played in November 2019 for CLWB Hoci Rhuthun in Debighshire when she was caught on the temple by a ball struck by an opposite player. Bleeding bad, she was taken to the nearest A&E department by ambulance. In the coming months she tried to return to class as a math teacher, but struggled to cope with. “I don't get half of my old life back. I'm just in the uncertain,” said Mrs. Render. “I can't do anything. It really influences my sleep. I have taken time free, but no amount of rest of my symptoms is created. It is debilitating. “I can't do normal things like before. I can't like going to the activities of the children. If I stay, I will suffer, or I will work with more pain and I have to go to bed.”

Nine months after the incident, Mrs Render from Dender from Dender has submitted an insurance claim through her Hoci Cymru membership, but said that her application has not caused any benefits. She now works four mornings a week and is diagnosed with post -concussion syndrome. “Why did I pay for 15 years of connection and insurance? It was for something like this,” said Mrs. Render. “I understand that there is an element of risk, but should definitely activate something? Do we just pay in a bottomless pit? “I am just disappointed that I am not compensated for loss of income, the future of my children, everything.” One sports lawyer said that few players were fully aware of the coverage level they have for head injury. “Nobody signs up to play these sports to get permanent and progressive brain damage and a very high number of sportsmen and women, we believe,” said Richard Boardman, of law firm Rylands Garth.

“It is crucial that all Grassroots players are aware of the risks involved in collision sports and whether they are covered for brain injury,” Mr Boardman added. Colin Morris of Brain Injury Charity Headway, emphasized the health and social benefits of sport, including brain health, but also said that players had to be aware of how insurance coverage works. “It is something the administrative bodies and insurers must be transparent and really have to convey people what circumstances they would not be covered. “So people can take out further insurance if necessary, for example protection against loss of income,” he said.

Ruthin Hockey Club Claerwen Render still encourages others to exercise like hockey, but wants clearer support when injuries take place