How Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinners Tennis Rivalry Stratospheric became at Roland Garros

Roland Garros, Paris, it was just like tennis dreamed it.

Five and a half hours of exciting game and inexorable drama between the two new stars of Herentennis. The introduction to the broader world of a new rivalry that hopes this sport can wear the torch that is transmitted by the Big Drie van Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

By serving one of the best and most dramatic competitions in tennis history, this felt like the moment that Jannik Sinner, 23, and Carlos Alcaraz, 22, announced to the world to the world. Tennis needs their rivalry to be Epochal and their first Grand Slam final against each other that is delivered outside the most imaginative expectations.

They are already stars for anyone who follows semi-regulatory tennis, but this catapulting of their talents, personalities and profiles in transcendence means more than all sports statistics. Yet they have split the last six Grand Slams between them and won three each. Alcaraz has won 22 years for five years and a month, the same age as Nadal when he arrived at that number.

This was the couples 12th meeting in general (Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 8-4 after his fifth victory in a row), but a first Grand Slam final means more for the wider world than any other kind of match. These meetings take tennis players to the mainstream. Not only for the large photos, but also the revealing of who they are as people who expose them in a way that can do little sports, creating ties with the audience for five hours and 29 minutes of shared experience.

It feels almost intangible in some ways, but in the end it was Alcarazs French open final. He came through 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), after saving three championship points when they fell 3-5 in the fourth set. He then resisted Sinner who served before the game, as well as the disappointment of the failure to serve it in the fifth set, to get through in a tiebreak in which he went God mode at the end of the second long-grand slam final in history. Alcaraz only became the third man in Tennis Open Era (since 1968) to save championship points and to win a grand finale. It was also the first time that Alcaraz returned from two sets to love in a competition, at the ninth attempt.

All this means that the understanding is that it belongs in the conversation with the grand finale of tradition, those who can rattle tennis fans and many casuals without even thinking. Bjrn Borg vs John Mcenroe, Wimbledon 1980; Federer vs Nadal, Wimbledon 2008; Djokovic vs Nadal, Australian Open 2012. The quality of this competition was not as high as some of them, but they share slightly more important for tennis as a whole: the way those players were viewed was never the same again.

It was a final that showed their personalities and rivalry dynamics, as well as their ridiculous shot options. Sinner was generally more stable, but by being like that, he showed the world that his basic level of tennis Borderline is ridiculous. Alcaraz, whose floor is less safe, rose from a few valleys to hit his sparkling ceiling, which is uncomfortable from now on.

In the last few games, where the sinner showed hardly any credible determination to come back and take sublime photos, Alcaraz produced a reflex volley, a flicked backhand -winner, and then a passing shot on the same wing behind the base line that flew up his opponent. In the tiebreak, Alcaraz Supernova went and sealed the match with a forehand -passing the line shot on the run.

The contrast in styles, where Alcaraz has more variation, but also more a tortured genius that can fluctuate of absurd highlights to seemingly inexplicable lows, is a mandatory element of rivalry. Sinners The World No. 1 and more consistent, but Alcarazs Highs are higher.

On Sunday that and the world also got to see Alcarazs that he would show his finger on his ear after one of his incredible steals, as well as his refusal to accept that he was beaten. Sinner Matte him in this respect and that was the emotional toll of this final that the normally calm Italian made his frustration on points in the fifth set. Nothing reveals a personality of a tennis players such as this kind of occasion and few sports are just as revealing as this one. Even as soon as the game has ended, asking players is brutally to put their destruction in words.

There was no tearful Andy Murray after losing the final of Wimbledon 2012 to Roger Federer, when Murray delivered the im Going Closer Line around the world around the world, but Sinner loved by many, simply by holding the microphone and merciful enough to praise the man who just driven his his just.

It's a great trophy, so I'll not sleep well tonight, but it's okay, Sinner said.

Alcaraz was just as generous in his tribute to his beaten rival and then addressed the admiring crowd: for Paris you have been really important support for me since the first training for the first round. You were insane, incredible to me. I can't thank you enough. You were really important, you are in my heart, and you will always be.

A few minutes earlier, when the game came to his conclusion and the tension swallowed, half of the supporters Carlos, Carlos, while the other half responded with Jannik, Jannik. As the noise on the Philippe-Chatrier field became louder and louder, it was impossible not to be transported to Wimbledon 17 years ago and remind the Federer-Nadal final.

Many of the greats of the game compare this final with that one, and there are generally no higher praise for a tennis competition than that. For sport it is something great to have these players after Roger, Rafa and Novak are still playing, but this kind of rivalry, said Juan Carlos Ferrero, Alcaraz -coach and a former World No. 1 and Roland Garros champion.

If these two boys fight for large trophies, I think we should be very happy with the sport of Tennis. For them it is certainly something that they increase their level every time they go on the field. They know that they have to play incredible tennis to beat the other man and it is something that every player will help to increase the level even more.

Who knows where this rivalry will end, but after the end of the Big Three, Herentennis could not have asked for more.

(Top photo: Andy Cheung / Getty images)