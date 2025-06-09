Tennis star Emma Raducanu has told Sky News that she does not feel that she “plays for money” and it is not her “most important motivation”.

The British number two, who is reportedly worth around £ 10 million, spoke as she answered a question from sports presenter Jacquie Beltrao During a press conference prior to a WTA 500 event from this week in West -Londen.

Female players return to compete in the Queen's Club for the first time in more than 50 years, prior to Wimbledon next month.

Those in the line-up for the inaugural HSBC championships on Queen's are 2025 Australian Open-Winner Madison Keys, former Wimbledon champions Barbora Krejcikova and Elena Rybakina, and British number one Katie Boulter.

It means that a Tour level ladies tournament comes to London for the first time since 1973, when Olga Morozova was crowned the last female champion at Queen's.

While prize money is the same as the Grand Slams and some joint touring events, the reward on the WTA tour is a considerably lower than on the ATP tour of the men.

Emma Raducanu during training at the Queen's Club in London.





She's radan22, Sky's Jacquie Beltrao told: “There is clearly a big difference [in prize money] And I am sure that many players will say their play a bit about it, but I just prefer not to get involved and just what the situation is, I will roll a bit with it, but I will never really take a position. “

She added: “I don't really get involved or don't stay in height with all the boards and all the decisions and such. I just keep going with it and I don't feel that I really play for money.

“Of course I have to support my team, which is extremely expensive and you know … with my kind of profile, coaches and team members see that a bit that. So it's a very expensive sport, but it's not my most important motivator of why I play.”

Raducanu, who manages an ongoing problem, also said that her expectations for how she does that in the Queen's Tournament were “quite low”.

“I played points for the first time today. I may have had two or three days on the Grashof, so it's not much, but I just have to take it as it goes,” she said.

British number one katie boulter.





Why did the tournament move from Queen's in 1974?

In 1974 the board of Great Britain, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), decided to move the women's event from Queen's to Eastbourne, because the London location could not support any events for men and women at the same time -but that changed in 2025.

The LTA has cited the wish to increase the profile of women's tennis and to promote more people for the move to the capital.

The organization strives to pay prize money to female players at Queen's and the Lexus Eastbourne Open by 2029.

2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys.





How much is the prize money for the women's event?

Last Thursday, the LTA announced that it would pay the total price money of $ 1.415 million (about £ 1 million) at Queen's, the highest for a WTA 500 event of the Trekk size this year.

But that is still less than half the prize pool that will be paid to the male players the next week for the equivalent 500 tournament on the ATP tour, where the line-up world number two Carlos Alcaraz of Spain comprises.

The LTA has set a goal to reach parity on prize money before 2029, but the reasoning comes at a loss of £ 4 million in the grass Court events that organized last year – Wimbledon is run by the All England Club – with the men's event at the only profitable Queen tournament.

'Significant increases to price money'

Scott Lloyd, the Chief Executive of the administrative body, said: “This year we are making significant increases on the Women's prize -praising money at Queen's and Eastbourne and wants to reach prize money as soon as possible.

“The LTA strives for the growing tennis of women, both at professional and at the basic level, and this step is an important part of that commitment.

“This year, fans will be able to enjoy both men's and women's knowledge in the largest stages we can offer and we want to develop the tournaments, so that the women's events offer a way to profitability and greater visibility for sport.”

The Queen's club is named after Queen Victoria, the first patron, and is considered one of the most important lawn tennis and racquets clubs in the world.