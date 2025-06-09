Focus for Free Agent: Minnesota Wild





Free agency is now less than a month away and teams look ahead to when it opens. Various impact players will be on the open market in July, while many teams also have important limited free agents to sign up again. We will continue with our look around the NHL with an overview of the free agents situation for the wild. Important limited free agents F Marco Rossi – A lot has already been made of Rossi's journey through the limited free agency this summer. The former ninth general choice of the 2020 NHL concept is reportedly looking for a seven-year contract of $ 49 million with De Wild this summer, and the team has prevented a five-year-old $ 25 mm deal. At the moment it does not seem like a bridging gap, although a lot can change in the summer months. Although he has his name in the rumor mill for a few years, the trade rumors around Rossi reach a peak, which means that it is more than likely that he moved this summer. F Declan Chisholm -Minnesota acquired Chisholm from the Winnipeg Jets last season, and he quietly had a productive season for the Wild in 2024-25. He reached a career high in scoring with two goals and 12 points in 66 games, on average shy of 17 minutes of ice age per game. In addition, although he started many of his shifts in the defensive zone, Chishholm closed the season with a quality of 50.4% Corsifor% on even strength, and a 91.5% savings percentage on bastard on even strength. Chishholm would ensure a reliable depth option to maintain a saturated defensive core. Other RFAs:F Graeme ClarkeF Adam RaskaF Michael MilneF Luke ToporowskiD Ryan O'Rourke Important unlimited free agents F Gustav Nyquist – The second iteration of the Nyquist – experiment in Minnesota was not as good as the first time. The last time De Wild Nyquist received during the 2022-23 season, he scored one goal and five points in three regular season matches, with another five assists in six play-off matches. This time the Halmstad, Sweden, two goals and seven points scored in 22 games after an exchange of the Nashville Predators, and went scoreless in the opening round of De Wild against the Vegas Golden Knights. There will be better options available for Minnesota on the free agent market to meet their secondary scoring needs. F Justin Brazeau – Just like Nyquist, De Wild Brazeau took over from the Boston Bruins during this year's trade deadline. He had the assignment to give Minnesota more grit and defensive bravery in their lower six for their play-off push, and that is exactly what he gave them. His ice age was shortened more than four and a half minutes when he was moved to the wild and his score followed. Nevertheless, Brazeau managed almost two hits a competition for Minnesota and added 22 more to six postseason competitions. D Jon Merrill – It is unlikely that Merrill will sign another contract with the wild. Unfortunately he doesn't do that much, apart from eating limited minutes. He led a quality of 91.4% on the IIC savings percentage on even strength in 70 games, but that was only good for the fifth in the team under Blue Liners, which means that the Wild can easily replace its value internally. Other UFAs:F Travis BoydF Devin ShoreF Tyler MaddenD Cameron CrottyG Troy GrosenickG Dylan Ferguson Projected dop space The time has finally come for Minnesota to forget the buyout burden Zach Parise And Ryan Ster. After paying the few former veterans last season almost $ 15 mm, the payment of the Wild drops to $ 1.7 mm for the 2025-26 season, which means they have almost $ 16 mm in salary cap flexibility with few grid spots to fill. Minnesota has already given a priority to signing superstar Kirill Kaprizov Up to a long-term expansion this summer, so they have to make all free agents with that extension in mind. Contract information thanks toPuckpedia. Photo thanks to Nick Wosika-Imagnen Images

