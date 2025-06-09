Utt 2025: Dabang Delhi Downs Jaguars, Thunderblades See Van Goa Challenge





Selena Selvakumar, who returned to action after he was not selected for Friday match against Dabang Delhi TTC, received a last-minute Pep Talk from Kolkata Thunderblades Schipper Adriana Diaz. Leading defender Dempo Goa Challengers 9-3, the Thunderblades had already won the draw before the last singles match between Selena and Singaporean Zeng Jian. The baby blue-clad teams, however, are desperate to bake as many matches as possible, indicated where the stage season six of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) League has reached. Selena could not prevent him from being empty for the third time, despite the loud cheers of a largely pro-Donderblades crowd in the Eka Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, with Dabang Delhi TTC Steamrolling PBG Pune Jaguars 11-4 later, the Thunderblades campaign got a second wind. With one round to go, Diaz and Co. Fifth in the rankings and the qualification for the semi -final is a realistic possibility. The Thunderblades, Utt's newest franchise, started a fantastic start against the challengers when Quadri Aruna and Diaz contrasting victories registered on the pair of Hardet Desai and Krittwika Roy in the first two games. Kolkata Thunderblades Ankur Bhattacharjee and Adriana Diaz in action. | Photocredit: Vijay Soneji / The Hindu Kolkata Thunderblades Ankur Bhattacharjee and Adriana Diaz in action. | Photocredit: Vijay Soneji / The Hindu But it was the result of the next competition in which the Thunderblades dreamed to cover the ground when Diaz and Ankur Bhattacharjee Desai and Zeng down for their very first mixed double win. Ronit Bhanja, however, had other ideas. With Tiago Apolonia out because of a stomach problem, the challengers chose Bhanja in the second men's hiding strokes in Veldvelden. The 27-year-old matched Ankur Shot for Shot and split the first two games. While Ankur walked away with the decision maker to keep his undefeated line intact, the Thunderblades had preferred a clean sweep. The Jaguars could hardly have a fight against table topper Dabang, the only team undefeated in the tournament. After the first four games ended with the identical score of 2-1 in Dabangs Gunst, DIYA Chitales was 3-0 victory over Lee Zi-on De Kers at the top for G. Sathiyans side that came forward as the clear favorite for this year's title. Result

Kolkata Thunderblades 9-6 Dempo Goa Challengers Quadri Aruna BT. Mother Desai 2-1 (10-11, 11-10, 11-6) Adriana Diaz BT. Krittwika Roy 3-0 (11-1, 11-4, 11-6) Ankur Bhattakarjee/Adriana Diaz BT. Mother Desai/Zeng Jian 2-1 (11-10, 9-11, 11-7) Ankur Bhalttacharjee BT. Ronit Bhanja 2-1 (10-11, 11-10, 11-1) Selena Selvakumar lost 0-3 (4-11, 6-11, 4-11) to Zeng Jian Delhi TTC 11-4 Izaak Quek BT. Alvaro robes 2-1 (11-5, 11-4, 4-11) Maria Xiao BT. Taneesha Kotecha 2-1 (11-5, 11-5, 9-11) G. Sathiyan/Maria Xiao BT. Alvaro Robles/Reeth Rishya 2-1 (11-10, 11-9, 4-11) G. Sathiyan BT. Anirban Ghosh 2-1 (11-8, 11-3, 4-11) DIYA Chital BT. Lee Zi on 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-8)

