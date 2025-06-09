Sports
Webster Schroeder vs Tappan Sea Score, Details: Nys Flag Football
The Webster Schroeder Warriors won a championship of the Football State flag in a season that for the first time they only became a Section V champion.
The Warriors defeated Tappan Sea of section I or the Dutchess, Rockland and Westchester County region, 20-14 8 June, in the B State Tournament Final class in Cortland High.
Here is how the game took place:
The Tappan Sea has the first possession.
1st half – 20:13 remained
Tappan Sea goes to a touchdown. Eva Girardi two-yard Touchdown Pass to Nina Vasquez. In Martin, a pass for the conversion catches.
1st half – 16:35 Remaining
The Schroeder Warriors hit back, after their attack also flowed down. Emma Rascoe makes contact with Nina Amico for a two-meter touchdown pass. The Snap during the conversion game is a bit high, so Rascoe does a volleyball -like tipass to a receiver.
1st half – 11:35 Remaining
Warriors take the lead after Addie Morgan steps for a Tappan Sea and returns the interception for a touchdown. Emma Brascoe is unable to reach the end zone during her conversion run.
1st half – 11:35 Remaining
Tappan Zee Punts. Webster Schroeder Ball.
1st half
Schroeder attack runs to the Tappan Sea 11-Yard line, where the Warriors turn the ball on Downs. Emma Rascoe throws a pass that catches McKenzie Browne while he is outside the borders.
1st half – 1:02 Remaining
Tappan Zee runs from its 11-year line to Webster Schroeder Zes-Yard line, where they were confronted with 4th and goal. The Flying Dutchmen score a touchdown, a pass from Eva Girardi to Ella Sabatini. Eva Girardi completes a pass to Anna Palitti for the conversion point.
1st half – 53 seconds over
The Webster Schroeder Warriors are in line to punder the ball, but the Snap touches the ground. Tappan Zee takes possession on the Webster Schroeder 16-Yard line.
1st half – 17 seconds over
The Flying Dutchmen -threat to score and to place Webster Schroeder in a binding with a second interception of Addie Morgan.
Half -time
2nd half – 22:36 left
Webster Schroeder cannot convert a first down. The Warriors point.
2nd half – 6:35 PM Remaining
The flying Dutch people go down again and benefit from the laterals to increase their yard wins. They reach the Webster Schroeder 13 and turn the ball on Downs on 4th and goal.
2nd half – 16:27
Webster Schroeder cuts again after they have not succeeded in getting a first down. Ella Sabatini gives the ball back to the 35-year line of Schroeder.
2nd half – 14:18 left
Tappan Zee moves the ball to the Webster Schroeder 26. On the 4th Down-and-6, a pass from Eva Girardi to Nina Vazquez who drew the first, is being wiped out because a recipient was arranged. The flying Dutch people decide to punk after the loss of the criminal yards.
2nd half – 12:19 Remained
Webster Schroeder attack is not going far. Another point for the Warriors.
2nd half – 10:21 Remaining
Webster Schroeder Stop, without allowing a first down. Tappan Zee Punts. First Down Warriors on Webster Schroeder 16-Yard line.
2nd half – 5:54 Remaining
The Warriors attack is on again. Webster Schroeder moves to the Tappan Sea 23, where the Warriors were confronted against the 4th down-and-3. Schroeder picks up the first to continue the ride of the Tappan Sea 17. A penalty against the Tappan Zee defense later moves the ball to the three-year line of the Dutch, where Nina Amico catches a pass for a touchdown. Emma Rascoe throws a pass to McKenzie Brown for the most important conversion point.
2nd half – 2:35 Remaining
A personal dirty fine against the Webster Schroeder defense gives Tappan Zee a first down at the Flying Dutchmen 26-Yard line. Tappan Zee moves to its 37-Yard line, where they were confronted with 4th and 3. Webster Schroeder Defenders covered Tappan Sea Quarterback Eva Girardi's first choice, and perhaps second choice, for a recipient of the ball. Girardi eventually throws a long pass that becomes incomplete.
2nd half – 1:55 Remaining
Ella Sabatini intercepts a Webster Schroeder who passes in third place on De Schroeder 30, but she is outside the borders. Schroeder does decide at the point. First down for Tappan Sea, on his 23-year line with 1:25 over.
2nd half – 19 seconds over.
Tappan Zee, from Time -Outs, has the ball on the Webster Schroeder 26 with 55 seconds. A Webster Schreoder -defender has been called for defensive holding during a pass play. The ball is moved to the Webster Schroeder 10-Yard line with 31 seconds. Eva Girardi completes a pass beyond the goal line to Alyssa Sanchez, but the recipient is outside the borders. The next game, Addie Morgan intercepts her third pass from the game.
Where is the Webster Schroeder vs Tappan Sea Flag Football Championship Game
The game is played at Cortland High School.
What to know about Webster Schroeder Flag Football
- File: 15-1
- Ranking: No. 4
- Is the semi -final round: Schroeder 14, no. 1 by the state -arranged Sayville 7.
What about Tappan Zee Flag Football
- File: 19-0
- Ranking: No. 2
- Is the semi -final round: Tappan Zee 26, no. 5 is Columbia 19.
Webster Schroeder Flag Football photos
Tappan Sea Flag football photos
