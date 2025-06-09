



Gentile, Sprangers, Van Rossum and Waddell shine on Wiaa State Track Kimberly's Sprangers, Neenah's Gentile, Little Chute's from Rossum and Appleton North's Waddell Lead Area Athletes on the first day of Wiaa State Track. Brothers Aiden and Colin Meixl from Kimberly High School won the WIAA Division 1 State Doubles Tennis Championship.

The Meixl brothers ended the season unbeaten with a 24-0 record.

This is the First Boys State Tennis Championship of Kimberly High School. It was now or never for Aiden and Colin Meixl this season. If the brothers and Kimberly High School Tennis Outs were to play together in high school, this season was the last chance at Aiden a Graduing Senior. So they went for it, and it couldn't have worked better. The brothers won the Wiaa Division 1 is double Championship 7 June in Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, culminating in an undefeated season with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Michael Balister and Miles Seder van Menomonee Falls in the title match. The Meixls, who were the number 1 seed for the tournament, ended the season with a 24-0 record. They are the first boys of the state of tennis champions of Kimberly High School. We played a bit together for our entire life and we grew up together, Aiden said. Last year it would have been the only other year we could have, but because it was my last year, we decided we try to win gold, and we have done it. The Meixls won their semi-final 6-1, 6-4 over No. 4 Seed Michael Li and Jacob Smith van Brookfield Central to reach the final. There were definitely a few nerves during the tournament, like for every match, but we knew that if we trusted ourselves, each other trusted, who were able to go all the way, Aiden said. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Aiden was a triple qualifying match for singles before this season and Colin won two singles matches in the state last year as a first-year student. The Meixls are the first double team from the Appleton region that wins a Wiaa Boys State title, because Justin Kaiser and Cameron Fiebig van Xavier won the Division 2 Crown in 2011. Solomon Dunsirn from Noenah was the Division 1 singles champion in 2022. It means a lot because it is his last year, so the last ride, so it means a lot, said Colin. It's just super fun. He is such a great teammate and he pushes me to be better. Aiden will miss playing with his younger brother, but is happy that they can make this memory together in his last season. He has a big game, so I'm going to miss his Serve, Aiden said. He is super fun to play with. You always have the feeling that he is in the right place and I will miss him. Vote now: Which team was the best in May? Vote for the Piggly Wiggly Post-Crescent High School Team of the Month Carl Hein van Noenah took sixth place in division 1 singles. Grant Schaefer of Whitefish Bay defeated Hein in fifth place with 6-4, 6-1. Wesley Auth by St. Mary Catholic took fourth place in Division 2 singles. Oliver Milleman from Catholic Memorial defeated Auth 3-6, 6-3, (10-3) in the semi-final. Auth then lost to Teddy Busateri van East Troy in third place. Busateri won 6-3, 6-7 (5), (10-5).

