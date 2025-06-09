Which prospects flyers interviewed on 2025 NHL Draft Combine

The NHL concept of 2025 has come and disappeared. In recent days, representatives from all 32 NHL teams flew to Buffalo to look at 90 or so eligible players for the next 2025 NHL entry, draw on at stationary bicycles, long distances and lift some weights. But they not only got an idea of ​​the power and physical fitness of these potential selections, but teams were also allowed to interview the players.

With seven concept choices in the first 48 selections and 11 treks in total later this month, the Philadelphia Flyers were one of the most active teams at this event.

Trying to get a real sense of the player of the ice is demonstrably more valuable than how far they can jump, especially in view of the fact that two of the highest flyers had the highest and the most important selections that the interview had ultimately influenced the outcome. Cutter Gauthier, notorious, was the fifth-over-all selection of Flyers in 2022 and then he changed thoughts about playing in Philadelphia; Hopefully the flyers try to perform this time. And starjonger Matvei Michkov may not have been available to them on seventh General in 2023, if he reportedly not told some teams in the interview process, with his heart on being a flyer.

With all this in mind, the flyers were of course active last week. But what specific prospects have they spoken with?

According to Russ Cohen on Sportology.com And The application Jackie Spiegel, We have a possible complete list of which specific players the flyers interviewed at the combine.

First let's go over the attackers.

Forward: Michael Misa, James Hagens, Caleb Desnoyers, Anton Frondell, Porter Martone, Victor Eklund, Jake Obrien, Brady Martin, Roger McQueen, Carter Bear, Justin Carbonneau, Cole Reeschny, Cullen Potter, Vaclav LeeW, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Matthew, Kindel, Shane Vansaghi, Will Moore, Jack Murtagh and possibly Malcolm Spence

This is a very front -president concept class at the top, so the flyers have of course interviewed a lot of players. He is expected to speak with all the top boys, so that is no surprise that Misa had a conversation with the flyers, despite the chance that he is extremely low in Philadelphia.

And although you can't tell much about interest and opportunity to be drawn up by the flyers with this list, the flyers did not even interview Jett Lucanko last year, there are a few interesting players they spoke to. Cole Reeschy, Cullen Potter, Ryker Lee and Ben Kindel are all smaller attackers who project to either be real top-six scorers in the NHL, but do not necessarily translate their play into a more in-depth role. Those are the swings that general manager Danny Briere might talk about.

Shane Vansaghi, Malcolm Spence, Jack Murtagh, Carter Bear and Brady Martin would be very flyers-like selections with a strong working ethics and a bit of a physical lead over their game; So that would not be any surprises, regardless of where the flyers might choose.

But what about some Blueliners?

Defenders: Jackson Smith, Carter Amico, Blake Fiddler, Camino Reid, Rashawnz, Hashawnz, Sashansa, Schaw, Watch, Watch, and Elia Neauue

All available top defensions like that, except the projected first selection Matthew Schaefer. Smith, Fiddler, Reid, Mrtka and Aitcheson will probably be taken in the first round; While Boumedienne, Wang and Brzustewicz probably went against the third round. It would not surprise us at all if one or two of these players were taken by the flyers, if they all keep seven picks in those top two rounds of the design.

Now, continue to the net.

Goalkeepers: Joshua Ravengengs, Elia Neunerwalks, and possibly others

Ravensbergen is the only goalkeeper in the entire concept class that can be a selection of the first round. And of course, knowing that the flyers who could have 31st or 32nd general choice as their third of that round, would throw it at a 6-foot-4 goal-defender is not the worst possibility.

But more interesting, the flyers spoke with the Swiss net elijah Neuenschwander, who is also 6-foot-4. Instead of just above average statistics in the WHL-like Ravensbergen, Neuenschwander played 15 games that represent Switzerland at the levels under the 19 and under 20 this season, backstopped for 17 games for HC Friborg Gotteron in the Swiss Junior League of the best of the best to be successful in Tez. Tezand Tezes Teztaden was successful in Tez. Tezand Tezand Tezes Tez. Tez. Tezand Tez, Tez. In those nine performances with which adult men shoot at him, Neuenschwander earned a .909 savings percentage and 2.67 goals against average, with a 6-2-1 record. Not bad at all.

But the flyers didn't just have the 20 -minute interviews with a couple of players. No, Danny Briere and President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones brought forward some of the big guns and removed a few prospects from dinner during the week in Buffalo.

Who took the flyers to eat

According to multiple reportWe know that the flyers did their utmost to go out for dinner and to organize a few of the top perspectives that could be selected with their sixth pick.

The players who have reportedly assumed the flyers are Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds Center Brady Martin, Brantford Bulldogs Center Jake Obrien and Brampon Steelheads Winger Porter Martone.

The reasons why the flyers want more than just a 20 -minute conversation with these players are somewhat clear. For Martin and Obrien these are two centers that will most likely be available to them at sixth general, unless some Reports from the Utah -Mammothen really love Martin are reflected in their design decisions and the flyers must know if they should reach a center if the picks go in a certain way.

And even when it comes to Martone, knowing more about the ice player can make them comfortable in order not to deal with their desperate desire to tackle the middle position with this top choice.

It is a real and true possibility that the flyers have to choose between these three players. Taking into account all projections, fake concepts and rankings, the first five Picks can be Schaefer, Misa, Frondell, Desnoyers and Hagens; And then suddenly it is these three players who can be available and the likely options.

Could the flyers simply get as much Intel as possible that they can do in case this situation takes place? Because if we want to read more of the tea leaves, if one of those centers (Misa, Hagens, Frondell and Desnoyers) was available in sixth place for them, Philadelphia would select them about one of Martone, Obrien and Martin.

Or the flyers can just try to throw smoke curtains and to fool the general managers and scouts of other teams. Everything is possible.

The crazy season.