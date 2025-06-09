OIn the second floor of a non -preparing building on the outskirts of Amsterdam, there is a metal cupboard that destroys football players DNA. The device is from Matchwornhirt and was part of a deal to sell the kits of Real Madrid players to the public. To remove the concern that the genetic material of Cristiano Ronaldo could escape in the wild, the steel wardrobe was built in such a way that each shirt could be blown through a germicing lamp.

For new, read old, because matchworn shirt sells exactly what the name of the company suggests: kits that are stuck to the bodies of professional athletes. Do you want the Trui son Heung-Min against Manchester United to be drawn in the Europa League final? You can have it if you beat the current auction price of 22,000. The shirt that Cole Palmer had when he scored four goals from the first half against Brighton last season? That went for 34,000.

It should probably be clarified that the extinguishing of shirts in ultraviolet C -light, while separating DNA, leaving mud and grass spots intact. It also keeps the scent that sweat that rich musk -like scent of dried sweat that the storage spaces of the Matchwornhirt head office penetrate and is clearly important for people who ultimately buy the merchandise.

When we first worked at PSG, we had many Messi shirts and people wanted to come in to smell them, says Tijmen Zonderwijk. We have people who buy shirts and their first question is: what is the size? Because I want to wear it to football training on Tuesday. These are super prestigious shirts that were talking about and we were: what? You are going to wash the signature away!

Tijmen and his brother Bob switched from the legal profession ten years ago to set up matchworn shirt and live the dream to extract sweating equipment from tired athletes. They rebuild their business completely and have experience in splitting kits from the floors of changing rooms – we said: just give us the accreditation, get the strips of the backs of the players and from hand episode to those they have bought, the better their customer base understand.

Once the brothers traveled to London, intrigued by frequent purchases from an investment firm. It turned out to be a personal assistant she bought, says Bob, she worked for the company, but was not a great earner. Some people will spend four or five hundred euros on a shirt and sacrifice their summer vacation for it. Are people from all layers of life.

Today, Matchwornhirt has partnerships with more than 300 clubs and ship kits around the world (the UK is the largest market, followed by the United States, then China). The company is a prominent example of the growth in collecting football kit, but it is hardly the only one.

Classic football shirts, which again sells exactly what it promises in the form of second-hand vintage shirts (not necessarily worn by players), have experienced a revenue growth of 25% in its last series of accounts and is checked by an American private equity company, the Chernin Group. What was once just a piece of clothing was that you send connection to a club is now something that millions use to tell the world different things about itself.

Brothers Bob (Left) and Tijmen Zonderwijk, The Founders of Matchwornshirt. Photo: Matchwornhirt

Football shirts are omnipresent in popular culture and essential streetwear; Whether it is Dua Lipa who embodies the Blookecore trend in a Palermo shirt or the Irish Rockers Fontaines DC Sponsoring and Modeling Bohemians Third Kit.

Constantly said that subcultures are dead, right? Says Matt Oconnor-Simpson, the digital editor of the Mundial magazine of football culture. But when I am outside of Dublin and I see someone wearing a Boheemians shirt, I know that I will not necessarily be able to discuss how Lys Moussets play for them. But I got a pretty good idea about what they think about football, what they think about politics, what they think of society as a whole. It is a bit of a business card.

Oconnor-Simpson claims that vintage shirts are more desirable as they travel further from their home crowd, in space and time. Wearing a Brazilian shirt in the United Kingdom is different to do it in South America, and even more when that shirt is a Nike number from 2006. I think Brazilian teams are a good example, he says.

GRMIO is also very, very popular, Fluminense, Flamengo. I think for many people they may not know the details of what those clubs stand for, but they just look great, right? The Depop of the clothing trade Apps says that Brazilian shirts are the largest seller in an incredibly popular part of his company.

Matchwornhirt sees itself as working with a different clientele than your average vintage collector, but the connection is still personal, the brothers claim that the shirt often serves as a pipe for memory. I think if you look at the shirt, you try to make a memory of those moments when you looked at the game there, Tijmen says.

Nor do those memories have to be formed in the stadiums. Bob observes a constant question from Japan to shirts from the Dutch Second Division side VVV Venlo almost a decade after they stopped recruiting Japanese talent that wanted to play abroad.

The shirt son Heung-Min rode against Manchester United in the Europa League final for the taking. Photo: Matchwornhirt

As the number of shirt sales and shirt collectors grows and bigger money comes on the market, authenticity is a problem that retailers think. Many of the collectors we are speaking now say that it is so difficult to find real products, especially if you go further in time, says Tijmen.

Classic Football Shirts says that a dedication to curation and authentication is central in its cases. Matchwornhirt uses a digital platform to log each item, and chips linked to the shirts are used as digital ledger to prove their origin. Another approach is followed by Score Trekking. It hits the trade in clubs and federations to offer official retro shirts that imitate the designs of recent years, without the logo of the manufacturers (recently added: the version with long and short sleeves of the Scotland kit from 1967).

The Big Shirt era is here, and not just because Boxy attacks are fashionable. Matchwornhirt has closed a deal with the football federation of the United States before the World Cup 2026, and Classic Football Shirts has opened stores in Miami, New York and LA.

For Oconnor-Simpson, however, there is a risk that things are going a bit too far. With reference to the example of UEFA who launched his own kits to commemorate the European club competition final last month, it has blown my mind how bad it is. I am no idea who it is, he says that as soon as something becomes so big that brands that do not understand the space will become a bit bleachable.

Eventually, he says, the football shirt will make another exit from the regular culture, but that's ok. It is now an established subculture, he says. There are plenty of people who get it that it will be fine.