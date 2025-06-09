Sports
Valley News – Tennis in high school: Lebanon Girls Stormen back to claim D -III State Championship
Goffstown, NH, you can still refer to the Lebanon High Girls Tennis Team as the Raiders, but at the moment they are probably preferred to be called the Champs.
A little over a year ago, the Lebanon -girls appeared their first final in program history and suffered a defeat. On Saturday the Raiders were again in the final and this time this time an NHIAA Division III title assured, in which he won a 5-4 nail biter who came down at the last double match against Gilford High in the YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown.
Head coach Rob Johnstone of Lebanon described the programs Meteoric Ondernemen.
He noticed that three seasons ago were questions about whether Lebanon would even have a girls' tennis team.
There were friends with friends on a final second. There we were in the River Valley Club with 10 or 11 girls seven or eight who had never played tennis, Johnstone said.
That team started making the quarterfinals. The previous seasons team went to the final, and now this Seasons team has won the championship.
It was about a three -year window, perhaps not a team for the state champions, said Johnstone, who described the final as mentally debilitating.
The Raiders were in a 4-2 hole after the singles matches against unbeaten Gilford, which happened to be the team that Lebanon handed the only loss of the season.
Mari Utell and Samyra Graber picked up the singles victories to keep the Raiders Championship Hopes alive, and with their backs against the wall, which a Doubles Sweep needed to win the title, the Raiders played as champions.
The duo of Laura Hines and Utell have the ball rolling for Lebanon and won their no. 1 Dubbels Match 8-5 to make the general competition score 4-3 in favor of Gilford.
Then, with no. 2 and no. 3 double races are played at the same time, it no. 3 Duo van Payton Breedlove and Nina Ellingson achieved an 8-6 victory.
Bound by four wins per piece in the general competition score, all eyes shifted to what eventually the championship -bricking match was between Lebanon's Amalia Mladek/Graber and Gilfords Tess Eckhard/Grace Powers.
It no. 2 Doubles Match was a microcosm of the entire battle between the two squadrons, with back and forth.
In the end, the Lebanon girls pulled out of the resilience that had pushed them to the final in the first place and took a 9-7 victory to win the title.
You can do exercises all day. You cannot teach or teach the kind of grain and steadfastness or guts or another word that you want to call it that these guys have shown today. It's incredible, said Johnstone.
This victory was repayment for Hines and Utell, both of which were part of last year's team that was short.
About what it meant for each of the girls to win on Saturday, Utell said, it's pretty great, while Hines said, it feels really good.
In general, Johnstone called the victory an incredible achievement and spoke about how nice it was to coach this team to a championship.
Your coach because you really love your children. This group of girls' sword cannot do justice to how much pleasure those of rides were, how much pleasure was practice, how hard they pushed each other, but never at the expense of smiling and laughing.
Michael Coughlin Jr. Can be reached at [email protected]
|
