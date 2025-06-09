Carlos Alcaraz wins French Open, kickstarts Jannik Sinner rivalry

Sports
After Sunday French Open men's final a 5-hour, 29 minutes epic that ended in one way or another with Carlos Alcaraz who held the trophy up for a second consecutive year, we can now officially close the book on the so-called Big Three Era.
There is a new game in the city. And it is just as spectacular to look like everything tennis has ever seen.
Yes, Alcaraz's unlikely comeback to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2), is the story of the day. Alcaraz not only won his fifth Grand Slam title just one month in the age of 22, an absurd achievement in itself, but he did it by calling on a competitive aura that only possess the great ones of all time.
He is already a legend. And that was perhaps the biggest match in the history of sport.
But the best part of the competition on Sunday is that it is not the end of the story. In many ways it is just the beginning.
The first slam final between Alcaraz and Sinner not only exceeded every possible expectation, it is a completely new story for the sport.
While Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal faded in retirement, probably followed by Novak Djokovic in the following year or two, there was deep concern about what would come after a fight of 1 decade between demonstrably the three best to have a racket ever.
Now we know definitively. Tennis is in the safest hands. And with something unforeseen, these two spectacular athletes will go for many, many years the battle at the Grand Slam final.
If you managed to look at the whole thing, or even only the last pair of sets, it was easy to understand why that is such a seductive possibility.
Let's start with the play level. In one word, spectacular.
Although Sinner and Alcaraz are each elite individually, who combine to win the last six Grand Slam titles, the greatness they let apart draw is unique. Although different players stylistic and tactically, they have now played games that can be considered one of the best in the history of sport in terms of ballstrikation, endurance and the high standard that was needed to win a single point.
When in 2022 in 2022 they played a US Open Quarte Final deep at night, with Alcaraz who came up after 5 hours, 15 minutes, it showed the possibility of a friendly rivalry between two generation talents that brought themselves back to childhood. It has been considered the best match of the decade on a large scale, not only for the length of the competition, but also the drama and quality they both put on the line.
It took only three years to exceed that standard.
That leads to the second element of this current story.
What Alcaraz needed to win that match to beat Sinner on this specific day was a long -term effort that few players in history could have led. Maybe Djokovic. Maybe Nadal. Maybe.
Because although the great ones have all returned from two sets and match points have stored on the way to Grand Slam titles, few have had so little help from an opponent. Of course, there may be a shot or two that Sinner would like back after he had not converted three match points in the fourth set, and then not to serve the tournament in the next game. But most of the time, from that moment on the last winner of Alcarazs Racket came, it was mainly about his greatness and his ruthless shotmaking.
Even in the fifth set, with the sinner clearly tiring faster than his opponent, he called on enough energy to erase Alcaraz's early break of Serve and to send the game to a last tiebreak where what Alcaraz remained clean winners those impossible corners remained muins of impossible corners.
Sinner did not lose this competition. Alcaraz just got up from the clay and stole it.
We can debate where this final rank of the Wimbledon -final of 2008 between Nadal and Federer or the Wimbledon -final of 1980 between John Mcenroe and Bjorn Borg if you take all immaterial assets into account. But if you just talked about the quality of tennis that two men played by two men during that time? It would be difficult to say that there was once a better match.
When the world looked on Sunday, it had to keep what it saw.
And if you realize what more finals, more trophies, more history, felt more like a time to mark on time.
One chapter of tennis is closed, another begins. And it will be just as entertaining as every weve.
