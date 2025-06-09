Depth can be the different in Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Finals

Photo by David Bloom / Postmedia

Article content The Stanley Cup -Play -Offs are many things. The biggest stage in hockey. The brightest lights on ice. A young hockey players lifelong dream.

Article content But together with all those sexy things that help make the late season irresistible, the final can also come to one thing Which team can win an exhaustion war? That and more in this edition of 9 Things 9. The oilers have eighteen victories against only two losses in the past two years in postseason matches from Game 4 on. They know how to win. But the Florida Panthers are not just an opponent. More about that in a minute

Article content 8. Only two players in the National Hockey League have recorded three sixty-goal seasons (including regular season and play-offs) since 2005-06: Leon Draisaitl, who scored his sixtieth of this campaign in Game One, and Alexander Ovechkin. 7. NHL who officially officerize in the play -offs makes me just as crazy as it makes you probably. I actually don't mind if the usual stick device is not affected for both parties as soon as the bubbles disappear. What does it matter? But calling the missed too many men against Florida Friday? That should fall in the same category as Puck over glass. 6. Corey Perry would be a UFA on July 1star. The veteran is great this late season and scored the goal that forced overtime on Friday. Even though the man is forty, how are you not going to entertain to bring him back to Edmonton for a different season? Even if he becomes half as productive, he would most likely remain a plus with the right contract.

Article content 5. The Oilers have implemented Viljami Marjala for an entry -level contract of two years. Someone who has repeatedly seen him tells me that he is a playmaker in the first place. The knock against the twenty -two year old is that he is small (176 pounds) and not particularly physically. Yet he was 8-44-52 in 54GP for TPS Turku of the SM-Liiga in 2024-25. Expect that he is a top six player in Bakersfield to start the attacking skills in the past few years. 4. The Jack Adams trophy for coach of the year goes to Washington's Spencer Carbery. A deserving winner, my complaint is not with the very fine Capitals Bens Boss. It is that Kris Knoblauch, despite delivering his team to the back-to-back Stanley Cup final, has not received any mood. I meannot one. To be honest, it is not better that Paul Maurice is not on the list either. I realize that the result is based on the regular season. But just as I argued about the GMS Award, isn't it a primary task of the coach to win?

Article content 3. Elliote Friedman reports that the oilers are working on a contract extension for Trent Frederic. Frederic came to Edmonton in a deal with three teams. The price tag for him included Shane Lachance, Maximus Wanner, a second in 2025 and a fourth in 2026. It would be good asset management to retain Frederic. He has been a very reliable defensive player with a lead that clearly trusts Kris Knblauch. The latter part is crucial. We will get a better view of his skating and offensive talents as soon as his high ankle disguise is completely cured. Think of $ 3m+ a long -term deal. 2. I claim that this is the best goal that I have seen in the NHL all season, especially given the quality of the competition. The 3-2 goal Leon Draisaitl scored scored in the Louvre on Friday match. Connor McDavid finished the reigning Selke winner Aleksander Barkov for the first time as if he were not even there. He then ravaged Aaron Ekblad so hard that the elite defender of Panthers ended up on his pants in McDavids Wake. And for a good measure, McDavid concluded a pass by two more players in Florida before Draisaitl hit it home. Goals do not count extra for how beautiful they are. But maybe it should have! We are so blessed with two players of this quality at the same club to view every evening.

Article content 1. Anyone who will eventually win the Stanley Cup this season can come down a series of subtle adjustments on both sides. I say that not only because I believe that we view the best players in this series that our elite level, entertainment hockey offer. But because of the quality up and down both line -ups. When a fight like this between Edmonton and Florida matches so closely, it can sometimes amount to the small things that ultimately count more than you would expect. And for me one of those things is depth. But only having depth on your selection is not enough. The real key is to use it to your advantage in tactical, critical ways. Yes, there is expensive that these two great hockey teams are separating now, but there are warning signals that are worth seeing that can ultimately separate the winners of the losers. Depth often does not have any results until later in a series. Remarkable: Florida played their fourth line exceptionally small on Friday. Jesper Boqvist was only 8:41 in more than four periods. Jonah Gadjovich only skated 8:53 and Tomas Nosek 13:13. That was hardly anymore for that trio than in Game One (7:58, 6:04 and 9:20 respectively). The other teams celebrated the rule in Game Two had Mattias Janmark (16:53), Viktor Arvidsson (15:39) and Vasily Podkolzin (12:45). That is not a insignificant difference. You could say, but Leavins, Florida won that. Certainly. But you have to think that tactics starts to catch up with the top six of Floridas as this series goes longer. It did it in the LA series. And against Dallas. But it doesn't end there

Article content Florida Twaked their defensive strategy after Game One by playing D-Men Dmitri Kulikov and Nate Schmidt 23:40 and 21:51. But they only skated 18:14 and 17:18 in game one. In the meantime, Seth Jones, Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling have played for 30+ minutes in both games. Forsling looked great. Ekblad and Jones, while the games wore so much. If Edmonton's third couples and fourth rule can continue to play defensively and play offensive here and there, the average law of Edmonton in a seven-game series would help. The laws of exhaustion will become factors. The grind -sill starts to catch up. That assumes that Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard will play among the top players Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Gustav about the same time.

Article content They are all great players in both teams. But I would bet more than comfortable on the boys of Edmonton for seven nights. Now on bluesky @kurtleavins.bsky.social. I also find me on threads @kleavins, twitter @kurtleavins, Instagram at Leavinson hockey and Mastodon [email protected]. This article has not been generated. Recently at the cult DACKLES: What solutions can there be for a struggling oilers D-man KMCCURDY: Panthers Best Oilers in Double-OOT: Player figures Kleavins: Oilers draw first blood in Stanley Cup Finals In memory of Bruce McCurdy, 1955-2025. Don't miss the news that you should know Edmontonjournal.comAnd Edmontonsun.comto your bookmarks and Register here for our newsletters.

