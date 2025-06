Unreal moment in cricket! Battery on 98 bent, but bail do not fall; Referees burst into laughter – Watch | Cricket -Nieuws

Cricket's unpredictable nature was completely visible during a large cricket League (BCL) match in Surat, Gujarat, as a rare and bizarre moment with battery Chirag Gandhi Viral went on social media. The incident, which took place on December 15 last year during a match between Brij Stars and MP Tigers, left players, referees and fans in disbelief and laughter.Go further than the border with our YouTube channel. Subscribe now!The dramatic moment came when Gandhi, hit 98, a delivery of spinner Pawan Negi dragged to his stumps. The off-stump shifted visibly and leaned to the middle stump, causing the field side to burst into the celebration. But what happened afterwards surprised everyone: the bail remained perfectly balanced on the stump and defended the laws of nature – and cricket. Survey What was your response to the unusual dismissal of Chirag Gandhi? Even the referees on the field were caught chuckling in the surrealistic scene, while Gandhi calmly pointed to the bail that was still in place. The moment has since become viral, with one fan who was appropriate, I never saw more luck than in cricket.WATCH:Despite this fortune stroke, the Gandhis team MP Tigers Mammoth could not haunt 239-run at all. Up sling stars ended on 168/5 in their 20 overs, where Gandhi remained unbeaten at 101 of 58 balls – a brave knock with 12 four and four sixes. His partnership of 112 runs with Aryan Kumar (42) was the only light place in a other one -sided match.The Yusuf Pathan-guided MP Tigers dominated the game, thanks to Saket Sharmas 101 of 52 balls and a blazing unbeaten 87 by Pawan Negi, the bowler that Gandhis Wicket was comically refused. Bombay Sport Exchange EP. 6: Harish Thawani on the TV market of cricket and the river basin moments While the video continues to spread over cricket circles, it is still a memory: in Cricket the game is really not over until the last bail falls.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/unreal-moment-in-cricket-batter-on-98-bowled-but-bails-dont-fall-umpires-burst-into-laughter-watch/articleshow/121716897.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos