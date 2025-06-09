



Pursuant to Article 5 of the Rulebook of UEFA, which relates to the integrity of the “Competition/Multi-Club ownership”, a club is required from 1 March 2025 to meet the requirements required to prove that they are not “at the same time involved in a capacity of the capacity in the UEFA that takes more than a club's pump. In the previous clubs, the use of important shareholders tried to dispose of with a view to complying with UEFA regulations. For example, the city group, Ineos, Red Bull Group and most recently Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis have adapted their shareholders in clubs accordingly to ensure that their teams can compete in the same European competitions. Last year, Ineos, who owns Manchester United, brought his shares in the French club Nice in a blind confidence to ensure that both clubs could compete in the Europa League last season. Earlier this season, Ineos took a similar step by placing his ownership of the Swiss club Lausanne-Sport in blind trust, before a potential conflict in the 2025-26 campaign. The rules of UEFA with regard to the deadline of 1 March are clear – and clubs have tried to adhere to the regulations and closures. There is a template for following the palace in place. However, Palace is supposed to have made it clear that the position of Textor means that he cannot be enforced by the club to put his shares in blind trust, due to a lack of legal authority, in contrast to earlier precedents where a single entity has several clubs. Parish, as well documented, effectively holds the decisive vote in Palace with the support of Harris and Blitzer, so existing shareholder agreements must be changed to enforce a blind trust scenario – that is not within the power of the club and infringes the property rights of Textor. There is also a feeling that the series of events that have endangered the position of Palace in European football in danger was unforeseen and a factor is why they did not take the deadline for restructuring ownership. Palace faced Millwall in the FA Cup fifth round on 1 March. Since then they have been beating Champions League clubs Aston Villa and Manchester City on their way to winning the trophy. The French side Strasbourg gave a 90th minute goal on the last day of the season to hand Lyon the last Europa Conference League place, before Paris St-Germain later won the French cup to elevate Lyon to the Europa League. If UEFA rules that Lyon and Palace cannot both compete in the Europa League, the rules state that the French party will play in the competition because of their higher competition. In that scenario, Palace could play in the Europa Conference League, but even then there is the extra complication that the Danish club Brondby, which has qualified for the Conference League, are owned by Harris and Blitzer. After missing the deadline, Palace expressed the UEFA that they are willing to take immediately steps to meet their requirements. Sources with knowledge of the situation have told BBC Sport that one of those measures includes the dismissal of Textor as director of Palace, which would mean that he will not have any capacity.

