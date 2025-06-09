



Good morning, people. The Vegas Golden Knights dominated the news cycle on Saturday. Details about the Mitch-Marner-Blockbuster Die do not keep coming out of the woodwork. The Golden Knights receive interest on the RFA rights of defender Nic Hague. And some concerning news broke on Friday about the health of Alex Pietrangelo. Elsewhere in the Daily Nuggets, Free Agent Mitch Marner weighs his options where to sign. The New York island residents consider who they should take for the first time in the NHL entry. Spencer Carbery took the Jack Adams Award home and Sam Bennett is the conversation of the competition for all the wrong reasons. Golden Knights News On the episode of Friday of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliote Friedman broke some unhappy news about the health of Alex Pietrangelos. The veteran defender is said to have an injury that could hold him before the start of the season and perhaps the 2026 Olympic Games. In the meantime, the old news is that the Golden Knights and the Toronto Maple Leafs discussed a potential trade in Mitch Marner as the last out of season. However, new details have come to light. Apparently an original misfit was initially included in those commercial conversations. Trade chatter continues to sweep through the competition. With no free salary cap to give Nic Hague a well -deserved elevation, the Golden Knights are RFA. There are several interested parties, but the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens are the front runners. NHL -Nieuws, Rumors and National Hockey Now Sports network: Another day, another price. On Saturday, the competition announced that Spencer Carbery of the Washington Capitals de Jack Adams Award. Sports network: This late season Sam Bennett's antics quickly became the conversation of the NHL. He is a physical center that likes to play on the edge, but how far is too far? Must the competition Come down harder On Bennett? The Athletic ($): It is the summer of Mitch Marner, he is the free desk headline, and everyone wants the promotion. But how difficult the teams have to be Pursue him? Florida Hockey Now: In the words of Bob Dylan, The Times, they are A-Changin. The Rat King, Brad Marchand, Oude Boston Bruin, became the Panthers Redder on Friday evening. Former enemies surround him on all sides, but he appropriate. Detroit hockey now: Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around occasionally, you could miss it. Forty years ago the Detroit Red Wings Pop culture icons. New York Islanders Hockey Now: All eyes turn to the islands while they do wine wine and dine the best prospects. With the first choice in the NHL -Try concept, it is the choice of dealers, and they are Keep their options open.

