Carlos Alcaraz continues to rule as King of Clay with French open defending defense





The French open final of 2025 began in the afternoon in the midst of quiet conditions, which seemed to predict the result. The sinner, extremely measured and evenly, was simply not deterred. When he entered, he had won 18 consecutive sets at Roland Garros and the number extended to 20 while he played more consistent and firmly against his opponent. Alcaraz stirred the crowd by winning the third set with some of its typical theatricality and making shot. But in the fourth, Sinner scored a critical break of Serve and the sun was still high in the air when he had three match points on Alcarazs. Each of these would have won his first Roland Garros title, would have leveled this rivalry (each player with four large titles) and would have solved his top ranking, but with each of the three times he missed. Rattled by the wasted Opportunityone -that he had already done mental accounting, then lost his subsequent service game. By the time that Alcaraz had won the fourth set in an exciting tiebreak, who came back from a shortage, there was a feeling that the proverbial locks had opened and the flood had arrived. In the fifth set, Alcaraz first scored and weathered a second wind of the sinner, before dominating the decisive tiebreaker, 102. This was his second Roland Garros title, and his fifth major in general, but perhaps the most dramatic. For a player of such a flashy recording, and astonishing athletics, he hears it with drop shots and who was perhaps the more powerful weapon than all forehands or backhands of hell. Sinner played in just his third event of the year, after he had delivered a 90-day suspension with regard to doping. Although he had practiced on clay, practicing is not the same as competing competitions and the difference today may have been his lack of match play. Against the fifth set, empty of violence, his physicality was wither, he began to cramp and struggled visibly to get out of the corners. Alcaraz, with the help of that drop -shot, ran his opponent to the corner to the corner as a kind of disturbed theater manager and the prevention had 46, 67, 64, 76, 76, in five hours and 29 minutes.

