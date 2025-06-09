Vs Veldhockey | USWNT takes the second game in series against Ireland

Player of the game: Jenny Rizzo

Important moments:

3 ' | A leading pass -Up the field of Abby Tamer was picked up Katie Dixon, who hit the ball to the left corner for the first goal of the US.

10 '| US earned their first penalty corner, which was blocked by the defense of Ireland.

11 '| Abby Tamer earned a second set for the US, but the drag film by Caroline Ramsey was deflected by the Ireland Post player.

12 '| A ball sent by Maddie Zimmer was touched by Abby Tamer and then beaten by Ryleigh Heck for the second goal of the US.

17 '| Ireland earned their first penalty corner opportunity, but the shot was high and called.

22 '| Beth Yeager earned the second Penaltyhoek of the US, her subsequent film was saved by the goalkeeper.

29 '| USA found their first penalty corner conversion of the weekend when Emma Debertine turned one out of the air, giving the US a 3-0 lead.

Rest: The weather delayed the start of the second half.

45 '| Ireland won a second penalty corner and Jenny Rizzo made her fourth save from the quarter.

55 '| Ryleigh Heck found the foot of an Ireland defender for a penalty corner, and the subsequent corner shot of Reese d'Ariano was too high.

59 '| Caroline Ramsey sent a nice antenna to Abby Tamer who earned the set piece for United Eagles. Tamer scored an assist from Maddie Zimmer to give the US a 4-0 lead.

59 '| Ireland earned a penalty corner and scored, but with VideoView the corner was recaptured. Ireland's defense of the US loved the board.