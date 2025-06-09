11 of the best villas in Albufeira

ALbufeira is the home of some of the best beaches in Algarves. These wide, sandy vastness and sheltered bays, which extend along the coast in both directions of the city center, have been welcoming tourists for decades. While urban proliferation is suitable for the late and vibrant crowd that this resort has given its somewhat raw reputation, villas spread further reasons for more relaxed stay for families or adults who prefer a calm outing.

You will find most of the crowds in the old city, where white bars and restaurants along the narrow, paved streets, and on the comic, the buzzing heart of the new city where large night clubs take care of the younger end of the market. Villas in both areas, and just around in the west The marina is always within walking distance of a wide choice of places to take a drink or a bite. The western suburb of Gale and Olhos de Agua in the east are smaller, more chic resort centers, where the often luxury villas tend to have larger grounds and feels the area less structured.

Wherever you are staying, you benefit from Southern Portugals Balmy Climate; Sunny days often come all year round and the temperatures are comfortable from April to November. Many of these villas have the opportunity to heat the pool probably unnecessary during the summer months, but a real blessing in the shoulder seasons. Whatever your holiday wishes can be, use our list of Albufeiras Best Villas to make the perfect break.

1. Ermione, water eyes

| Pool | Family friendly Sleeps 10

Entering both teenagers and their parents is a tough question, but this villa in the small resort of Olhos de Agua will succeed. Decorated in marine tones of white and blue, it is smart, but not so high-spec that you will live in constant fear of accidents, and all five bedrooms are their own, so no rows above the bathroom. The most important living room can be a quiet space for adults; The children can take over the playroom in a separate attachment, it has a TV and game system, a pool table and table football to keep them busy. Both the heated swimming pool and the lawn are large enough for competitive games, and if there are smaller brothers and sisters in tow, there is also a children's pool. The Sandy Beach is safe enough within 200 meters to make independent journeys possible for older teenagers.

2. Villa Balbina, Gale

| Pool | Family friendly Sleeps 10

Free champagne and canaps on arrival set the tone for stay in this Uber-Luxe villa with its own housekeeper and chef. The vast, terracotta-tiled stack has five bedrooms with marble and suites, a chic kitchen ready for the above chef, several sitting rooms and a huge playroom below with its own bar, table football and tennis, pool table and a 70 TV, plus a good gym. Outside is just as impressive; There is a hot tub, bar and outdoor kitchen with the heated overflow swimming pool; a trampoline and a basketball court; a fire pit and various shady seats strewn through the site; And a winding path that leads to a semi-private sandy beach in a sheltered inlet. Kayaks, padleboards and bicycles are included. If you can do it to leave, there are restaurants within a 10 -minute walk.

3. Lux Albufeira, Sao Rafael

| Pool | Sleeps 8

This strikingly modern glass and steel villa has a raised position with a beautiful sea view and stands in front of the lively bars of Albufeira Marina. Great for adult groups, are full of stylish design elements, from texture, asymmetrical metal path and slim infinity pool to the living space with a double height with an Eames Louner and Wegner Wishbone seats. There is an elegant design of Alfresco and a roof terrace complete with a hot tub. Bedrooms are all double, all and suite, and there is even a sauna in case you want extra relaxation. Beaches and the center of Albufeira are within a ten -minute walk.

4. Villa Azul, Gale

| Pool | Family friendly Sleeps 8

You get a lot for money in this simple but well -equipped villa in a residential area, with facilities on site to match a lot of multi -cross stay. The walled garden has space for a barbecue, lounged 8m long swimming pool, outdoor shower, and inside, is a basement playroom with table tennis and a pool table, next to a comfortable lounge and functional kitchen. Two Doubles and two twins, all brightly decorated with their own bathrooms, make this a great option for two families traveling together. Within a ten -minute walk you will find a sandy beach, a supermarket and restaurants.

5. Villa Mitto, new city

| Pool | Sleeps 4

If you are after a lazy stay to supplement your late nights, then this property is a perfect choice. A short walk from the clubs and bars of Albufeiras notorious strip, this modern villa with its Sun-Trap Courtyard swimming pool will be an enclave of calmness. The night before, sleep in the airy bedrooms, which can be set as double or twins, then put a coffee in the slim kitchen and flop on leather benches in front of the TV. After a dip and a lounge, a table football was set up for a few competitive games, and an Alfresco e -dinner table at the barbecue, all ready to help you make up for the next evenings.

6. SeaView Villa, Old City

| Pool | Sleeps 6

Villas so close to the center of Albufeira do not often come with private pools; But this, sandwiched between the Labyrinthine Old Town and the Smart Marina, has a well -heated dive swimming pool on the Sea Review Sun Terrace. Decor is modern and sleek with striking works of art and a high -quality kitchen with a Smeg fridge. The three bedrooms are cozy, but the spacious open kitchen/living/dining area means that you feel the least bit of enclosed. Ideal for travelers who want to explore and relax: the city beach and the most picturesque part of Albufeira is coming.

7.

| Pool | Family friendly Sleeps 8

A stylish stay with extra benefits, this Oceanide villa with large grounds has something extra for sporty families its own private hardened area of ​​tennis court. Racquets and balls are provided, plus there is also table tennis at the heated swimming pool for a variation on the theme. A Wraparound terrace gets the most out of a view of Cliffftop and the interior are rustic luxury all whitewash, wooden beams and Portuguese touches, with azulejo -tiled bathrooms. All bedrooms are suite Doubles, there are indoor and outdoor kitchens and the beach and a small collection of restaurants and shops are a short leg.

8. Villa Ruinas, new city

| Pool | Family friendly Sleeps 12

The secret of a successful group holiday is room, and a lot is offered in this villa with six bedrooms that are located on an extensive site of half a miles inland from the new cities Best Stretch of Sand, Praia da Oura. Everyone can gather around the heated swimming pool and hot tub, for a large lawn and next to an shaded outdoor kitchen and dining area, or in the open lounge with floor to ceiling windows. But when smaller groups want to break down, there is a cozy cave, a sunscreen on the first floor, a playroom with a billiard table and a gym, not to mention four spacious bedrooms upstairs. Two smaller twins bedrooms below share a family bathroom perfect for the children. It is in a residential area, but bars, brutal and beaches are all easy to walk.

9. House fishing, water eyes

| Pool | Sleeps 4

Few villas are designed for a few, and although this Bijou -cleanness is technically asleep, it is not so caverneus nor so expensive that you could not stay Deux. The airy, open living space shares the same beautiful sea view as the 7m long heated swimming pool and the Dinky sun deck, where there is a built -in barbecue and dining area. The completely white interiors create a quiet space with a small but well -equipped kitchen and two suite bedrooms. The location is quiet but handy two sandy beaches and the shops, restaurants and bars of Olhos de Aguaare all within five minutes walk.

10. New Town Beach Villa

| Pool | Family friendly Sleeps 8-10

The name says that all this villa is exactly at one end of Albufeiras Central City Beach, accessible via a gate in the garden, so it is easy to exchange between the sand and the sun terrace, where there is a circular, heated swimming pool. There are also a sea view from the deck on the first floor with its alfresco table and hot tub, and from the slim and cozy living room with its palette of white and azure blue. There is a large kitchen and four clear, smart bedrooms; Two twins and two doubles, with bunk beds in one, which means that two extra children can press in. Proofness to not just the beach, but the old city and Albufeiras strip means that a car is only needed if you want to explore the larger region.

11. Villa Elo, new city

| Pool | Family friendly Sleeps 6

The first few trips abroad with small children can be absolutely magical, but they are often not without stress. A stay in this carefully set villa with many toddler -friendly elements should reduce the headache. A 10 -minute walk from Sandy Oura Beach, it is all at one level, so no stairwells needed, and the swimming pool is over and heated. There is a sunny piece of flat lawn for games, but the outdoor dining table is under the shade for when everyone has to cool down. A comfortable living room connects to a kitchen with a microwave and washing machine (so it is not necessary to grab too much), and there are two doubles and twins, so also room for grandparents to tag with.

