Sports
French Open Tennis 2025, Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in final
Carlos Alcaraz gathered from two sets and saved three match points to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) on Monday morning and keep his Roland-Garros title for a second consecutive year.
Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam tournament in so much final, produced one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the Clay-Court Tournament.
It was the first time Sinner had lost a Grand Slam final.
It was also the longest ever French open final of 5 hours, 29 minutes in the open era.
After 3 hours, 43 minutes, Sinner had his first match point. But with just over five hours since the game started, Alcaraz served for the title at 5-4 up.
The drama was still not over.
Sinner made a remarkable pick -up from an excellent Alcaraz drop shot.
On the limit he could stretch, Sinner slid the ball over the net, with the ball landed with the softness of an autumn leaf and from Alcarazs to make it 15-40.
When Sinner won the game to make it 5-5, it was his turn to milk the applause and he was two points away from the victory in the 12th game, with Alcaraz on serve and 15-30 and at Deuce.
But Alcaraz made a stunning Cross-Court Backhand to make the score on 6-6 and to force a tiebreaker, with the crowd of wild when Alcarazs Cross-Court brought the score to 4-0.
Sinner could not find a way back and Alcaraz won the game with an excellent forehand through the line and then fell on his back to celebrate.
“When the situations are against you, you have to keep fighting. It's a grand slam final, it's not time to be tired, not time to give up,” said Alcaraz.
“Do I like it? The real champions are made in those situations.”
When producing one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the Clay-Court Tournament, he emulated the performance of Novak Djokovic from the 2021 final in Roland-Garros when the now 24-time-large winner of two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas.
“Today it was all about the belief in myself,” said Alcaraz.
He only became the ninth player who gathered from two sets and won a Grand Slam final in the Open Age, which started in 1968. The first was Bjorn Borg in 1974 against Manuel Orantes at the French Open, where Ivan Lendl and Andre Agassi achieved the same performance. Rafael Nadal did this too, at the Australian Open, and also Sinner.
Alcaraz spoke with Stan Sport immediately after the victory and was asked how he conjured the incredible comeback.
“To be honest, I don't know,” he said.
“I can't explain how I did it, because to be honest I don't know.
“I think I just believed, I always believed in myself, I put my heart in it, every energy I had in me, I tried to fight until the last ball.
“During some points I saw Jannik a bit struggling and tried to get the best of it … and it worked.”
