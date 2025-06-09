



The NHL continues to advance every year in its annual winner of his Hewitt Award. It now has 32 franchises. For years it only had six teams, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, New York and Toronto. In 1967 the NHL broke out of six to twelve. Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Oakland,Philadelphia,PittsburGH and St. Louis. Doubling his schedule, meant enormous voices such as And Kelly” Tim Ryan AndJiggs McDonald. Dallas Stars Color Commentator Daryl Razor Real was the 2025 recipient of the Foster Hewitt AwardThe Hockey Hall of Fames Top Honor for Broadcasters. Daryl Reath has been a cornerstone of consistency and eloquence for star fans for decades, said NHL Broadcasters Association President and 2004 Honoree Chuck Saiton. His unique approach to painting a lively image while he analyzes the piece, brings life and pleasure for everyone to hear. His language is downright pure sorcery. He has earned his place as the best NHL broadcasters. Reagh (pronounced as Ray), 60, grew up in Prince George, in northern British Columbia. When he grew up, he was a high -level goalkeeper, who was selected in 1984 as a second round by the Edmonton Oilers. He spent the majority of his professional career in the minors, and played seven games with the oilers and 20 in 1990-91 with the Hartford Whalers for a bad injuries, his career ended for the age of 30. RESTH tried his hand on the media during his match days and served as a color commentator at the Echls Dayton Bombers and IHLS Detroit Vipers before the Whalers picked him up as their TV analyst in 1995, where he collaborated with a young John Forslund. His humor and personality with the proximity of Hartford to Bristolgate reagh his first national work with ESPN during the Play -offs of 1996. With the future of the whaling, Reagh left after a year before the same job with the Dallas stars. 19 years, he and Ralph Strangis Formed one of the most popular duos in the competition, with Reaghs unique analogies and extensive use of the English language that he received praising reviews. During that time he received further national opportunities with Fox, versus and his boy's objective Hockey evening in Canada. After Strangis left the Stars stand in 2015, Reagh worked together with Foster Hewitt winner Dave Strader 2017. During the straders' disease and after his premature death, Reagh was in the play-by-play chair for a few seasons. In 2018 he returned to do the task of the color commentator on Dallas Radio and TV. He had just completed his seventh season and worked with Josh Bogorad. Active announcers who have won the Foster Hewitt Award include Columbus Blue Jackets Backup Analyst John Davidson (2009), Toronto Maple Leafs Radio Omroeper Joe Bowen (2018), San Jose Sharks Radio Play-by-Play Man And (2023) and Montreal Canadiens French-speaking TV voice (2024). Two more receivers, Nick Nickson (2015) and Sam Rosen (2016), retired after the 2024-25 season. List of winners over the years:

