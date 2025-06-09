Ina Jozpsone re -elected as president of the table tennis federation of Latvia





On 8 June the annual general meeting of the Table Tennis Federation of Latvia took place in the sports facilities of the O. Kalpaks Folk Applied Art Primary School in Riga. The agenda of the meeting included the approval of the TTF of the Latvia meeting minutes of 15 June 2024, presentation and discussion of reports from the President, Vice Presidents and the Audit Committee for the activities and results of 2024, approval of the annual report of President, and Audit Committee. For the position of President there was only one candidate Ina Jozpsone. Members reerge Mrs Jozpsone unanimously for a different term. There were thirteen candidates for the eight available positions on the board: Davis Avdjukevics, Janis Avdjukevics, Vadim Berezkov, Baiba Bogdanova, Egmont Koldermanis, Nauris Karelis, Nauris Karelis, Genady Kartis Guntis Guntiswsevs Guntkaces, and Saskonoks's and Sandkalonoks, and and, and Saskalonok's Vasilyev. Before the vote, Kartuzovs asked to speak, in which he officially withdrew his candidacy. We provide our sincere thanks to Mr Kartuzovs for his many years of dedicated service on the TTF of Latvia Board has announced TTF Latvia. After the vote, the newly chosen board members are: Janis Avdjukevics

Vadim Berezkov

Baiba Bogdanova

Nauris Karel

Alexander Maskalonok

Eduard Spagis

Guntis Senhofs

Sandy Vasilyev Immediately after the general meeting, the first meeting of the newly elected board was held. During this session, Mr Vadims Berezkovs and Sandijs Vasiljevs were appointed vice -presidents, and Mr Eduards Spagis was appointed as secretary -general. The newly chosen audit committee consists of: Boris Cogan

Baiba Gaga

Viesturs Balodis

