



Ahmedabad, 8 June (Socialnews.xyz) with Ankur Bhattacharjee, Quadri Aruna and Adriana Diaz all won their singles Rubbers, Kolkata Thunderblades defeated reigning champion Dempo Goa Challengers 9-6 in the ultimate) Season. The victory of Kolkatas saw them move to the Playoff places and celebrated in occupied with 29 points. Goa, with six more game profits on the board, moved on points with leaders Jaipur Patriots and U Mumba TT.





The tie opened with a moving collision between two of the best competitions: Goa Captain Hardet Desai took the opening match 11-10 after a stunning comeback of 4-9, but Aruna fought back with ruthless aggression to take the following two games and his first singles loss of the season. Adriana Diaz followed with a dominant 3-0 win over Krittwika Sinha Roy, marked by a breathtaking defensive rally that became Match Point winner, who yielded her The Shots of the Tie Award. Ankur and Diaz kept the momentum alive in the doubles, in which they pointed Shadeet and Zeng Jian in a tight 2-1 victory, their first of the season as couple. Ankur returned to the table and presented his class, which came back from a match to overwhelming Ronit Bhanja 11-1 in the decision maker, who maintained his undefeated start. Although Zeng Goa gave a strong finish with a dominant 3-0 win over Selena Selvakumarde's her unbeaten record to 4-0it was not enough to prevent a second defeat. For their efforts, Ankur and Diaz were called the Indian and the foreign player of the draw respectively. It was double pleasure for Kolkata Thunderblades, because they claimed the inaugural title in the Dream Utt Juniorsa Joint Initiative of Indianoil Utt and Dream Sports Foundationarlier in the day, with a 5-2 victory over U Mumba TT. Ritvik Gupta started the final with a victory in the singles rubber, before combining with Swara Karmakar to help Kolkata in a 4-2 lead. Swara secured the remaining point in her match to seal the title. Kolkata ran away with the INR 2 Lakh price for the first place, while you earned Mumba Inr 1 Lakh second. Feeded under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, Indianoil Utt continues to grow as a prominent professional competition. All 23 tires, more than 16 action -packed days, will take place in Ahmedabads Eka Arena. Latest scores Kolkata Thunderblades 9-6 Dempo Goa Challengers Quadri Aruna BT. Mother Desai 2-1 (10-11, 11-10, 11-6) Adriana Diaz BT. Krittwika Sinha Roy 3-0 (11-1, 11-4, 11-6) Ankur Bhattakarjee/Adriana Diaz BT. Mother Desai/Zeng Jian 2-1 (11-10, 9-11, 11-7) Ankur Bhalttacharjee BT. Ronit Bhanja 2-1 (10-11, 11-10, 11-1) Selena Selvakumar lost to Zeng Jian 0-3 (4-11, 6-11, 4-11)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialnews.xyz/2025/06/08/utt-season-6-kolkata-thunderblades-move-into-playoff-spots-with-9-6-win-vs-reigning-champions-dempo-goa-challengers/

