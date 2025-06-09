Sports
Hilary Knight wants to introduce PWHL and women's hockey to her new team in Seattle
Ashilary Knight ends her international career, the four -fold Olympic and old face of American ladies hockey is hardly done to get into her sport.
Next for the 35-year-old during a groundbreaking career in which she came up with USA hockey in demand better wages and helped discover that the PWHL is introducing the women's game in a new border as part of the expansion of the competitions to the Pacific Northwest.
Yes, I think it's how my career disappeared. I am more a builder in many ways, Knight said on Friday, two days after he became the first playerAgree to sign at the PWHLS New Team in Seattle.
Ecstatic. It is an incredible honor to be part of this group and to get this opportunity. I think it is crucial, it is important, the PWHL MVP finalist has added. And to have that at the ground level, an extreme honor.
And don't let Knight be fooled and agrees to sign a one -year -old deal. Although Shes has already announced that the Winter Games will be her fifth and last Olympic Games in 2026, Knight said that she is committed to going her professional career in Seattle further than the third season of PWHLS.
The term does not really reflect my dedication or my promise where we want to build and be part of it in the city of Seattle, she said.
The additions of Seattle and Vancouver let the competition grow to eight teams and expand the PWHLs from the continent reach.
When changing coast, Knight says goodbye to her old tires with Boston, which goes much further than the two years she brought as captain of the PWHL fleet. Before her student days in Wisconsin, Knight joined a PrEP school in New England and later spent six years playing in Boston for his CWHL and NWHL franchises.
Seattle brings Knight much closer to her house outside season in Sun Valley, Idaho, and to whereShe enjoyed various good memories.
The most important came in 2022, when she was surprised by the 14,551 fans in the NHL Krakens Arena for a Rivalry series of the USADA. And she was back in the same arena in January with 12,608 fans at hand to see Boston Montreal play to open the PWHLS Nine-game Neutral Takeover Tour series.
When the competition announced that Seattle would be an expansion ranchise, I was, oh, my God, who has the chance to get there, it will just be a great setup and a great fan base, Knight said. I think that things are in the right way for me personally. And I can't wait for Puck Drop.
Knight comes from a fantastic seasonIn which her 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) were bound for the League lead with New York Rookie Sarah Fillier. She also led the US to win its 11th gold medal and her 10th at the Womens World Championships in April.
Knight will already have some familiar faces that come to her in Seattle, according to the signing sessions of the American national team members Cayla Barnes and Alex Carpenter.
The 31-year-old carpenter agreed on Friday with a one-year contract. She spent her first two seasons in New York and is in third place on the PWHL career frame with 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 50 games.
Seattle, who previously led Ottawa Danielle Serdachny, filled in his fifth and last signing place by agreeing with a two -year deal with goalkeeper Corinne Schroeder. The all-time PWHL leader in Shutouts spent the past two seasons with New York.
With both expansion teams that sign their up to five players, each will addSeven in the expansion point on Monday. All eight teams then participate in the PWHL design on 24 June.
Former American captain of the American national team and Vancouver Canucks Assistant General Manager Cammi Granato welcomed the news from Knight signature with Seattle, where she previously worked as a Kraken Scout.
I think it's fantastic. She is a leader, someone who always promotes the game on and next to the ice, Granato wrote in a text to the Associated Press. With her performance she will attract fans to support her and the team. She is an icon.
Knight thought about how when completing the university in 2012 there were few options for women to continue to follow to continue to follow hockey career outside their respective national teams. The CWHL did not pay the salaries of his players, while the NWHL did it, but for several hiccups and eventually bought out to establish the PWHL in 2023.
We all wanted these 20, 30, 100 years ago, Knight said about the PWHL.
I am just so grateful for all the people who came for us to have this competition, she added. I think it was in really good hands with where we started with year 1 and where we went. And what a great hit from the park to expand in year 3.
|
