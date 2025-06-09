



Table toppers Dabang Delhi TTC extended their unbeaten start until 2025 Ultimate Table Tennis on Sunday with a 11-4 victory over PBG Pune Jaguars. Previously, Kolkata Thunderblades revived their playoff hop with a 9-6 victory over reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers. Dabang Delhi started the last double header of the season strong when Izaac Quek Alvaro Robles surpassed in the first two games before the Spaniard withdrew one. Maria Xiao followed a 2-1 victory against Taneesha Kotecha on her Utt debut, despite the Pune Youngster who made an impression with a grim comeback from the last game. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Xiao then continued their undefeated mixed Doublesrun, rounds Robles and Reeth Rishya with 2-1 to give Delhi firm control. Sathiyan followed with a 2-1 win over Anirban Ghosh to seal the draw, before DIYA Chitale closed the night with an impressive 3-0 sweep over South Koreas Zion Lee, who collected the Indian player of the Tie Award in the process. Xiao claimed the foreign player of the Tie -more, while Anirban ran away with another shot of the distinction between Das. Kolkata Down Reigning Champions Earlier, with Ankur Bhattacharjee, Quadri Aruna and Adriana Diaz who all won their singles rubbers, Kolkata Thunderblades achieved a 9-6 victory over reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers. Aruna handed Shadeet Desai his first singles loss of the season in a thriller, while Diaz followed with a ruthless 3-0 Sweep from Krittwika Sinha Roy, covered by a show-stop earned her shot from the draw. Ankur and Diaz then ran hardet and Zeng Jian in double for their first victory as a couple. Ankur returned to beat Ronit Bhanja in the decision maker and remained unbeaten this season. Zeng closed the draw with a 3-0 win for Goa and added crucial points on the plate. Ankur and Diaz were called Indian and foreign players of the draw. Kolkata crowned UTT Juniors champion It was double pleasure for Kolkata Thunderblades, because they claimed the inaugural title at the Dream Utt Juniors earlier in the day, with a 5-2 victory over U Mumba TT. Ritvik Gupta started the final with a victory in the singles rubber, before combining with Swara Karmakar to help Kolkata in a 4-2 lead. Swara secured the remaining point in her match to seal the title. Kolkata ran away with the INR 2 Lakh price for the first place, while you earned Mumba Inr 1 Lakh second.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebridge.in/table-tennis/utt-dabang-delhi-unbeaten-double-delight-kolkata-thunderblades-53476

