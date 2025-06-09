



Photo credits: UTT Panaji

Defined defender Dempo Goa Challengers suffered a narrow 6-9 loss for Kolkata Thunderblades in a collision with high intensity of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season 6 on Sunday in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Despite strong performance by Captain Hardet Desai and Star International Zeng Jian, Goa could not hold a lively Kolkata side. The loss, only Goas Second of the Season, sees them remain contrary to the top of the tablever at 29 points with Jaipur Patriots and U Mumba Ttthanks to a superior count of game victories. Kolkata moved to the Playoff spots, the victory pushed them to the fourth with 29 points. The draw was opened with a long-awaited encounter between Goa skipper Hardet Desai and World No. 19 Quadri Aruna. Hardet showed a huge resilience in the first game, which came down from 4-9 to win 11-10. Aruna, however, fought back strongly to outline his first singles defeat of the season, with the following two games being taken with precision and power. Goa then faced a setback when Krittwika Sinha Roy went into straight matches to Adriana Diaz, whose shooting and defending sparkle gave her the shots of the award. The momentum went on with the mixed doubles when Hardet and Zeng Jian 1-2 were turned by Ankur Bhattacharjee and Diaz in a tight game. Ankur returned to the table and showed a fine shape against Ronit Bhanja, who gathered down from a game to dominate the decision maker 11-1. With the tie slipping away, Zeng Jian stepped up again for Goa and Selena Selvakumar defeated 3-0 on Commando Mode to retain her undefeated record (4-0) this season and to give the team a strong finish. Zeng's continued the consistency and hardets fighting spirit remain clear places for Dempo Goa Challengers, while the team focuses on the upcoming competitions with play -off qualification well within reach. Kolkatas Ankur Bhattacharjee and Adriana Diaz were called the Indian and foreign player of the draw, respectively. In the Junior segment, Kolkata Thunderblades also lifted the inaugural Dream Utt Junoors title with a 5-2 victory over U Mumba TT earlier in the day. Score box: Kulkata Torpen 9 in my place Golengers 6 – Quadri Aruna BT. Harmet van 2-1 (10-11, 11-6), 11-6), Adrian Diazry BT. Krittt Britain Roy 3-0 (11-4, 11-4), Dsai/Singing 2-11 (11-10, 9-11, 11-7), Bhattacharje Bt. Ronit Banja 2-11 (10-11, 11-10, 11-1), Zeng Jis Bt. Seller 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-4)

