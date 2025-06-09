Our immediate focus is to ensure that all UTT franchises even break, and ultimately profitable Mrs. Vita Dani, co-founder of ultimate table tennis

The sixth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), Indias Premier Professional Table Tennis League, is underway in Ahmedabad Withight teams that compete for the prestigious trophy. The season started on May 29, 2025 and ended on June 15, 2025, with all the matches that took place in the advanced EKA Arena.

UTT has improved the sport since its foundation in 2017 and presents the best international and domestic athletes. The competition has played an important role in the steady development of table tennis language in India, giving new players the opportunity to compete and grow in a professional setting.

Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, U Mumba TT, Chennai Lions, Jaipur Patriots, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Pune Jaguars (formerly PBG Pune Jaguars) and the newly formed Kolkata Thunderblades. Each team consists of Elite Indian and foreign players such as Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who are led by globally renowned coaches. Competitions follow a competition structure that leads to play -offs, with live reporting on Star Sports and streaming on Jiohotstar.

To find out more about the competition, Sportsmint Media Had it privileged to interviewMrs. Vita Dani, co-founder of Ultimate Table Tennis.

During the short conversation, Mrs. Dani discussed her vision of the competition, how her expertise in other sports companies helped her UTT, plans for acquiring and retaining long -term sponsors, and more.

1. UTT is now in the sixth season. What is your general vision for the competition in the future? What does the future look like?

When we started this trip with Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), I only had one dream, and that dream is still going on: India helping to win an Olympic medal in table tennis. I believe that one of the highest awards and most cherished ambitions for every athlete. I am happy, together with Mr. Bajaj, that we go to that goal steadily. We even got very close at the Paris Olympic Games. We could see the finish line even if we did not fully reach it. But the most encouraging part is that we now know that it is in sight and that gives us the conviction to keep pushing. So yes, that remains the ultimate goal: an Olympic medal for India.

2. How does your experience in other sports companies help to run UTT?

I have always believed that there is much to learn from other sports and competitions. Every building, whether it is football, Kabaddi or Cricket, has its own strengths. The idea is to take best practices from each and to adjust it to table tennis. Were not afraid to experiment. In UTT, for example, we have introduced the Golden Point rule, mixed double matches and even Balkinderen to speed up the game and make the broadcast more attractive. What is exciting is that some of these innovations are now being taken over in other global tournaments. That gives us confidence that something did well and that creating benchmarks for others to follow.

3. How does the competitive character of Utt Indian players grow and chase those Olympic medal dream?

Have a great coach, be physically and mentally fit, they are all essential. But equally important is having a strong sparring partner and high -quality match practice. That is what UTT brings to the table. How often can our players compete with and against world -class players in a high -pressure, professional setting? UTT offers that platform. This type of exposure is priceless. Beating a top player builds self -confidence and faith. That renewed energy is what players take with you, and I am convinced that it will help increase the general standard of table tennis in India.

4. What is your strategy for attracting and maintaining long -term sponsors for UTT from a business perspective?

Were very happy to share that we saw the consistency in our sponsorship. Last year we sold out our inventory for the first time last year and that trend continues. But besides only UTT, which really fascinates me, that is more money and interest now flowing into the wider table tennis cosystem. That is the most important. We not only need sponsorship at the competition level, but also on the Grassroots State and National Championships, ranking tournaments and local competitions. As long as we can offer support at all levels, the sport will grow.

5. Last season the competition was broadcast on Viacom. This year it moved to Jiostar? How important is that shift?

Yes, that's right. It is absolutely of vital importance to be on the right platform. A partnership with a large broadcaster such as Jiostar is strategic, not only for us as a competition, but for the sport itself. It is a win-win situation. Jiostar wants to grow, and so do we. With their reach and our product we can strengthen the visibility of the sport. That synergy is the key, and these kinds of long-term partnerships can be game changers.

6. Looking ahead, how do you see Utts Financial Model evolving in the next three to five years? How do you prepare for that?

Our immediate focus is to ensure that franchises even break and eventually become profitable. I am proud to say that at least one of our franchises that has already reached milestone. Apart from the IPL, which is in its own competition and perhaps the PKL, there are many competitions in India where that happens. So were proud of that progress, and the goal is to help all franchises reach that point. When it comes to ROI, there were no money here to earn personal money. For us, the return on the investment is reflected in the performance. And I have to credit our players, they have done incredibly well on the international stage, whether it is at the Olympic Games or other major events. They continue to make us proud. That is the real return for us: seeing Indian table tennis grow and thrive on the world stage.