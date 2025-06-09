Sports
Various important football recruits visit the Oklahomas campus
With Oklahoma -Coach Brent Venables With one of his football camps on Thursday, there were many large recruits on the campus on that day and the rest of the week.
Here is the last in Ou Football Recruiting:
Offensive Lineman Desmond Green From the class of 2026, a photo posted on X (formerly Twitter) from his ou visit.
Green is mentioned on 6-4.5 and 354 pounds. 247Sports has assessed him as a 3-star prospect and the number 18 player in the 2026 class from South Carolina.
Oklahoma offered Green on 19 June 2024. The attacking Lineman, who plays in the interior, has already made official visits to Virginia Tech and Georgia, and HES was planned to officially visit Florida and South Carolina.
Edge Rusher Matthew Nelson The campus also visited on Friday.
Nelson is a product from Bryant, AR and is currently not through 247sports. His visit to Oklahoma was his first official visit and he was in Tulane in Tulane on June 12.
Cornerback I leave Danny Van Orlando announced on Friday that he also took a weekend visit.
The defensive back is assessed as a 4-star recruit and the number 247 general player in the 2026 class by 247sports. It is mentioned on 6-2 and 180 pounds.
In his first season at the first academy, his Junior Year Odem 45 Tackles, three Pass -Break -Ups, two interceptions and two forced junk registered.
How Oklahoma prepared for the new landscape in collegial athletics
'It's different': Oklahoma QB Prospect Peyton Houston rages about ou -Visit, Kamper experience
Column: Oklahoma fans have spoken: this WCWS Final was hard to take
Odem's trip to Norman is his first of five official visits in a period of two weeks. He also plans to officially visit Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and Nebraska.
Linebacker LimeABLA Take his first trip to Norman, and it ended with an offer to play for the Sooners.
Loumoli, a player with four stars, announced that he received an OU offer after attending Thursday Brent Venables football camp. He is arranged as the number 240 player in the 2027 class and the no. 16 Linebacker by 247Sports.
From Sammamish, WA, Loumoli has also received offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Arizona State and USC.
Various other recruits earned offers in the Thursday camp.
OU expanded an offer to 2028 athlete Kamieon Compton-Nerowho comes from Owasso, ok. 247Sports has not yet released rankings for the 2028 class, but Compton-Nero has earned many other high-profile offers, including Tennessee, SMU, Arizona State and Arkansas.
Joey Fleming Also announced an offer. He is a 6-6 attacking lineman whose any other offer from Jacksonville State is.
Also from the 2028 class, tight end Tyan McNeal announced an offer. McNeal mentioned on 6-5 and 210 pounds has also received a notification from Oregon, UCLA and SMU.
Oklahomas 2026 Class is currently in 45th place. The Sooners have commitments of seven prospects in the class, with defensive lineman Brian Harris The most recently used in May.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma/football/sunday-offering-several-key-football-recruits-visit-oklahoma-s-campus-01jx6g92mq4p
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dempo Goa defeated Chennai Lions to go on top
- The Trump administration prohibits 12 countries from going to the United States from today
- The UK proposes a wider ban on destructive marine floor trolling.
- Tmus Britni Yammine leads Team Lebanon Womens Hockey to international bronze medal
- Elon Musk claims Donald Trump 'Epstein files' | BBC News
- Trump stumbles on the plane steps while walking towards Air Force One; Rubio too
- PM Modi to meet global delegations for global awareness on Operation Sindoor today
- Why Trump opened national care
- The Pentagon deploys 700 American navies in Los Angeles in the midst of immigration demonstrations | US military
- Coco Gauff talks about French Open Win, Aryna Sabalenka's post-match comments and overcoming self-doubt
- La Protests – How did we get here?
- Trump sends the navies to the, double the number of national guard | Donald Trump News