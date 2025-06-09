Elite opposition: NMU to be confronted with 4 NCAA Tourney teams next hockey season | News, Sports, Jobs

They include the opening series of the season of the season against Massachusetts and the final series against fellow CCHA member Minnesota State-Mankato.

The season comprises 34 games, 16 at home, from the first weekend from October to the last day of February.

The Play -offs of the CCHAs Mason Cup start the weekend after the regular season ends on March 6, with the semi -final a week later and champion match a week later. An automatic NCAA location goes to the winner of those play -offs.

With all NMU matches played in two-game couples, each will be held on Friday and Saturday for two, one that opens the campaign and the other who opens 2026.

As soon as the season starts, the only weekends that Northern is finished from November 14-15, back-to-back weekends on December 19-20 and 26-27 December, and also on 16-17 January and 6-7 February.

The 26-game League schedule each includes four games against five CCHA clubs-Michigan Tech, Lake Superior State, Minnesota State-Mankato, Bemidji State and Augustana with only two games against Ferris State, Bowling Green State and St. Thomas.

Mankato was the only NCAA Tourney representative of the competition last season, while St. Thomas is in the conference in his last season and will participate in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference for 2026-27.

The League Slate of the Wildcats follows their eight-game Nonleague line-up with three teams from the NCAA tournament that was held in March and April.

It includes the first two series on the road, on Umass on Saturday and Sunday 4-5 October and in Ohio State on Friday and Saturday 10-11 October.

The minutemen, which have become an elite hockey East Squad after winning the NCAA title in 2021 and achieving a berth in five of the last six national tourneys, sent Midwest Power Minnesota in the first round of this year before the Tournament Lost the Regionale final.

Ohio State challenged Michigan State for the Big 10 Championship before he lost extensions in Double in that tournament, then lost to Boston University in his NCAA opener.

Umass finished no. 10 in the country, OSU at number 11.

Although this is only the matches of the second and third ever between the Wildcats and Minutemen, his-Hun will have some earlier meeting an NMU 3-0 victory at the Mariucci Classic in December 1999 in Minneapolis-NMU and Ohio State have a long history of when both teams were members of the original CCHA for many of the 1980s.

Northern has a record of 38-37-3 record against the Buckeyes, with their most recent matches a few wildcat victories, 4-2 and 3-2, in Marquette on January 18, 2013.

After opening this season on the road, NMU will come home on 17-18 October to organize Colorado College of the NCHC. The Wildcats played at CC to open last season, because the Tigers were then number 12 and 4-3 overtime and 6-1 victories in the NMU head coaching debut by Dave Shyiak.

CC finished 18-18-1 last season and bends to Denver in three games in the quarterfinals of their competition.

Northern completes his non-conference schedule with a second consecutive series in the Berry Events Center against Michigan State on 24-25 October. After he had not played the Spartans since 2019, NMU was in the Great Lakes Invitational Opener in December at number 1 in his Great Lakes Invitational opener and performed a good fight before he fell 2-0 in Grand Rapids.

The NCAA tournament favorites were bounced by Cornell in the first round and ended at no. 6 on 26-7-4.

The Wildcats then jump in the CCHA scheme and play seven of their first 10 games on the road.

It starts with a October 31-November. 1 Series on the second-year full conference member Augustana, to which NMU lost in identical 4-1 decisions in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, last November. The Vikings ended in the regular season last year and played a limited schedule.

The next is the first of two traditional home and home series against Michigan Tech, the Friday opener in Hoeghton and Saturday Contest in Marquette.

Then comes a series in Bemidji State at the weekend before Thanksgiving, followed by the first two-game home series of the Wildcats in the competition against Mankato on 28-29 November.

The Mavericks won both the regular season and Playoff titles in the competition last season and earned the only bid of the CCHA on the NCAAs. Mankato bowed in his opener, 2-1 in double OT for the final champion Western Michigan.

A road series at Bowling Green opens the NMU schedule in December, with a home series against St. Thomas on December 12-13, which leads to the three-week Christmas holiday of the Wildcats.

On Saturday and Sunday 3-4 January comes from the first series versus LSSU, this one in Sult Ste. Marie.

In January there will be a home series against Augustana, the first time the Vikings will visit Marquette; Another home and house set vs. MTU, the Friday game at the Berry; And a home series against Bemidji State.

With the first weekend of February, NMU ends the regular season that month with a Road Series vs. Ferris, Home Series versus LSSU and Road Pair in Mankato on 27-28 February.

Northern comes from a tough 5-27-2 season, including 4-20-2 in the CCHA, after Shyiak had to merge a line-up in the summer after his late June and only four players who return from the year before.

Story content based on Northern Michigan University Sports Information Press release in which the schedule is assessed. The e -mail address of Journal Sports Editor Steve Brownlee is [email protected].