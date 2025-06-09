Sports
Football Rossip: Wirtz, Grealish, Zubimendi, Sesko, Hojlund, Sancho, Gittens,
Liverpool will offer 118m to Land Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, Everton loves Manchester City -midfielder Jack Grealish and Real Madrid could Arsenal could rival Arsenal for Martin Zubimendi.
Liverpool will make a definitive offer worth 118m, including add-ons, for Germany that midfielder Florian Wirtz, 22, attacks Bayer Leverkusen A bid of 113m rejected. (Mail)” external
Everton Are interested in English midfielder Jack Grealis Manchester City. (Mail)” external
Real Madrid must make a final attempt to sign Real Sociedad's The 26-year-old Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who is close to a member Arsenal. (If – in Spanish)” external
Arsenal there are another deal with it RB Leipzig For their 22-year-old Slovenia Vooruit Benjamin Sesko, but the next round of conversations is planned. (Sky Germany)” external
Denmark Spits Rasmus Hojlund, 22, says he is not thinking of leaving Manchester United, Although they are linked to a move to Inter Milan. (Talksport)” external
English midfielder Myles Lewis-skelly, 18, is set to sign a new Arsenal deal despite interest from Real Madrid (Football Insider)” external
Chelsea's offer of 35 million euros (29.5 million) for English winger Jamie Gittens has been rejected by Borussia Dortmundthose 50-60 million euros (42-50 m) demand for the 20-year-old. (Sky Sports)” external
Chelsea are willing to pay AC Milan Up to 15 million euros (12.6 million) for the 29-year-old French goalkeeper Mike Maignan. (Sky Sports)” external
Verona and Italy Defender Diego Coppola, 21, is interested in Bournemouth And When This summer. (Football Insider)” external
Nigeria Spits Victor Osimhen has rejected a deal worth 30 m euros (25.3 million) per season of Al-Hilal, He had agreed to pay Napoli The release clause of the 26-year-old 75m euros (63.2 million). (Football Italia)” external
England and Manchester United Winger Jadon Sancho, 25, is a player under several Al-Hilal consider signing this summer. (Foot Mercato – in French)” external
The Italian football federation loves former Chelsea, Leicester City and Roma Baas Claudio Ranieri to succeed Luciano Spalletti as Italy manager. (Football Italia)” external
