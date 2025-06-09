Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner Rivalry is great for Tennis Juan Carlos Ferrero





Carlos Alcarazs coach Juan Carlos Ferrero believes that the Spaniards will raise rivalry with Jannik Sinner to new heights. Alcaraz and Sinner, the world's top two players, disputed their first Grand Slam final on the French Open and it was a classic of all time. Second seed that Alcaraz came at the top after a five-hour marathon of 29 minutes, the 22-year-old saved three championship points in the fourth set and won after a tie-break in the fifth. It was Alcaraz's second Roland Garros title, his fifth in Grand Slams, and means that he and Italian world have shared number one Sinner the last six Majors. Anyone who feared that men's tennis would have difficulty filling the void left by the retirements of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and in the not too distant future Novak Djokovic, can easily rest. For the sport it is something great to have these players after Roger and Rafa and Novak still play, of course, but this kind of rivalry they have, said former world number one Ferrero. If these two boys fight for large trophies, I think we should be very happy with the sport of Tennis. For them it is certainly something that they increase their level every time they go on the field. They know that they have to play incredible tennis to defeat the other man and it is something that will certainly help every player to increase the level even more. Strangely enough, Alcaraz won large title track five at the exact same age as his Idol Nadal was when he won his fifth, in 2008 in Wimbledon; 22 years, a month and three days. Nadal of course collected 22 Grand Slam -Kronen, including 14 at Roland Garros, and was honored after his retirement during this year. Coincidence was not lost on Ferrero, although he wanted to avoid too many comparisons between his fellow spanner. I think it's great, Ferrero added. The same great slams at the same age on the same day, it is something that looks unreal. It is something very curious. But we don't think too much about it. We try to write his own way.

