County Cricket: Northants and Somerset continue to win in T20 Blast | Vitality Blast T20

Ball one: Pope and Scrimshaw flawlessly

On the field and beyond, things move very quickly in the T20 explosion, as illustrated in the top-of-the-table collision on Sunday between Lancashire and Northamptonshire in the North Group in Old Trafford.

Earlier this week, Lancashire had their first defeat of the campaign to Leicestershire, but had the opportunity to keep the first place with a home win. Northamptonshire, who chose to turn, has never really been started, the home sides England men, James Anderson and Liam Livingstone, who share five wickets while David Wiley scored TOP with 37.

With a gettable 181 to chase, Lancashires' answer was strange, no partnership realized more than the 34 between top scorer Michael Jones and Jack Blatherwick for the seventh Wicket. The Australian leg spinner Lloyd Pope and Pacer George Scrimshaw were the most important men, who took six for 46 of their eight overs while the home team sweated in vain.

Northamptonshire is at the top of the group with a record of 100% after five games. Lancashire is still conveniently placed in the second place, but has to arrest their mini -dria.

Ball two: the Chohan Stompen Re-Baranger

Leicestershire, with three victories from four, traveled to Headingley to tackle Winless Yorkshire and was hammered.

The filling was beaten from the visitors by a 132-run partnership between Dawid Malan and William Luxton when the home team stacked 213 for seven. Luxton seems to have existed for centuries, but he turned 22 last month and has to hope that his 62, from No. 3, can get his season to a late start.

It is easy to crash and burn when having to chase more than 10 over and Leicestershire, with Shan Masood the ex-white Rose Skipper in their ranks, were all out after they scored only half of their target. Of the four spinners that Malan used, the most impressive, another 22-year-old, Jafer Chohan, whose four for 27 are potentially underlined. He played four games in Australia Big Bash and, after three Wicketless trips in the explosion, has now repoded the faith by his captain.

Ball three: Turner must come true

Despite a first defeat against Kent, Hampshire leads the group of three teams with 12 points at the top of the South Group. That can happen if you win two games on consecutive days, such as on Thursday and Friday,

The second of these was a gloucestershire in the Utilita Bowl (as ugly a name like the Rose Bowl is beautiful), the visitors were finished from 90 to 119 from which the champions could not find a way back.

A good attempt by the bowling unit was led by John Turner, who has four England caps in Witte Ball Cricket, but had to go on loan earlier this season to play first-class cricket. Just like Shoaib Bashir, he is a promising prospect that, despite the fact that it was always told that there is not too much cricket playing enough. Two months after the season, despite his efforts, he only bent 114 overs. He certainly has a development contract from England that can manage both the workload and down?

Ball four: Somersets Sunny Start

Somerset defeated their colleague-12-Pointers, Sussex, to keep their 100% record in the South Group, just behind their conquered hosts on Net Run Rate after having played less.

Each of their four international sailors (Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Lewis Gregory, Back Bowling Again and Riley Meredith) enclosed in with a Wicket, and the four Toms (Lammonby, Kohler-Cadmore, Abell and Rew) mowed the goal with 12 balls.

Cricket, especially T20 Cricket When you can come across a hot batter or bowler who can win a match yourself, rarely gives dominance to a simple formula, but Somerset makes a compelling matter against that statement. With three batters on average more than 34 against Strike rates of more than 140, and three bowlers with economy rates younger than seven, it can be a simple game. They will stop.

Thomas Rew touches a limit during Somersets that corresponds to Sussex. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty images

Ball Five: Breasts bring sixfers

The stars of T20 are usually battery people. They get the big hits, the big cheers of the crowds and the big posters that advertise for future attractions. It is no surprise that the game was set up for them, Bowlers limited so much in where and how they can bowl.

Not Ben Sanderon, not this week anyway. On New Road he returned the John Player Sunday League-like figures from 4-0-8-6, including a hat trick when Worcestershire lost four wickets in the 19th.

Not to be surpassed, just a few days later, another Canny Pacer, Hasan Ali, also took a six-wicket trait for the Birmingham Bears to win the unfortunate Derbyshire, who also packs a hat trick along the way. After such a dry April and May, the June, which has brought a little rain and some much needed help to the medium -sized pacers who suspect in search of a smidge of green on those brownish fields of the spring.

Ball Six: Bloody Hell?

Sky Sports Reporting of the competition between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire at Trent Bridge broke a cheerful tone, with not too many statistics, but many boys chatter from Corky and Croft supplemented with Lydia Greenways School Teacher-Hair-Hair-Down vibe. That will not be to everyone's taste, but, Allied to the always fantastic camera work, it is an approach that works for cricket that is professionally but not glum; However, the eruptions of music are unnecessary intrusive.

However, there was an incident that Jarred. While Adam Hose and Kashif Ali were on his way to set a winning target for the home team, a young guy in the crowd in the crowd was chosen with Claret (it is always Claret) who spilled a head wound. He was cared for and soon returned to his chair and cavingly in front of the camera. The commentators reminded us of the importance of monitoring the ball.

Is that enough? The explosion is a cavalcade of distractions, fear of allowing a second of dead air as usual in T20 cricket as in any other form of entertainment nowadays. In addition, and I accept that this may be a confirmation advantage, there seems to be more flat hits this season in crowds that are on short boundaries than ever. I am not sure if a lot can be done, but a serious incident is not a zero risk risk and I am not convinced that all necessary mitigation is present, Cricket should not leave the answer to that suspicions for future lawyers.

This article is of The 99.94 Cricket blog