During the exit interviews of Utah Mammanden, a common expression was used: top of the competition.

Almost every player said it when describing their experience in Salt Lake City and how they were treated by their new owners.

It was a positive pitch of a team that was uprooted from a university arena, moved to another state and was placed before a new audience within a few months. A lot could have gone wrong, but it didn't.

With the NHLS Free Agency window on the horizon, the mammoth may be able to push itself on the lists of talented staff that are looking for their next stop.

It will be the first time in the NHL history that Utah is branded as a potential destination. The NBAS UTAH Jazz has historically struggled with locks in stars through free freedom of choice. Will it be different for Smith Entertainment Groups New Team?

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Left Wing Lawson Crouse (67) celebrates a goal with teammates versus the Seattle Kraken in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday 8 April 2025.

Mikhail Sergachev quickly answered what the state meant for him after his first full season with the Mammoet.

Utah is now my home, said the number 1 defender. I could live here after I retired. I love this place. People are very nice and it's great.

Sergachev was the chapter in the last Junes Blockbuster Trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He had spent seven years there and won two Stanley Cups with the established franchise. Sergachev also had a fast stint in Montreal; The Canadiens (an original six team) prepared him in 2016. Utah, however, stood up.

Only of the organization is this the best organization I played for. From top to bottom everyone is worried about us. They want us to be at the best possible place, Sergachev said. They want us to play hockey and don't worry about anything else. So everything is provided. I really appreciate that. As a player it means so much for me that I can concentrate on my profession and play.

Nick Bjugstad, who is now an unlimited free agent himself, repeated Sergachevs -Boodschap. The veteran attacker has skated for five previous NHL teams and said that Utah (under ownership of Ryan and Ashley Smith) is the best he has been treated as a player.

(Dirk Shadd | Tampa Bay Times) Utah Hockey Club Defender Mikhail Sergachev (98) On the ice against the Lightning in Tampa Bay during action in the second period in Amalie Arena on Thursday 27 March 2025 in Tampa, FLA.

De Smiths gave us something that we never expected two years ago or a year ago, said Bjugstad, who was also with the Arizona Coyotes. This has been an incredible experience.

Much of the Nu-Mammoet pointed to the family-first lifestyle that Utah offers, the mountains and the immediate support and growth of the hockey community as a reasons that Salt Lake City could become a destination for free agent.

That, and the team has an owner who has almost everything and will give them what they want. The adapted, ultramodern practice facility will be opened for the 2025-26 season. Delta Charters are the only way they travel. If there is a Ritz-Carlton, the mammoth stays there. The internal investment has been proven from the start.

If you support it and you can concentrate on what you do on the ice, there is no other distractions, it is so important. It is all you can ask as a player, Sean Durzi said. And then you look at the group, the direction was on the way to his destination.

It is these good reports, it seems that it will make a difference to come free. The NHL like other workplace conversations. It spreads the team gossiping, good or bad, and that influences decisions of players about where to sign.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Smith Entertainment Group co-founders Ryan and Ashley Smith with the announcement of the new name for the NHL team of Salt Lake City, Utah Mammoth, in Salt Lake City on Wednesday 7 May 2025.

I think everything from outside is positive. But the best recruitment comes from your own players. I think the way our players talk about their experience, what is going on in the city, the way they have been treated that is the best recruitment, said head coach Andr Tourigny. Because you can't hide that. Those guys talk to their agents and their agents are the same officers of the player who is somewhere else. There is no way to hide in this competition.

Some of the biggest stars of the NHLS were impressed when their respective teams stopped this season through Delta Center.

The Nashville Predators Steven Stamkos was perhaps the biggest name on the Last Summers Unlimited Free Agent list. After 16 years in Tampa and two Stanley Cups, he signed a four -year contract of $ 32 million with Nashville. He knows how the market functions and he knows what to look for.

Heard some good things, Stamkos said about Utah. Ownership is fantastic. I think everyone knows that. They are willing to do what is needed to give the boys the best chance to succeed, whether on the ice, from the ice. I think there will be a new facility. It is of what I have heard a beautiful place to live. Boys enjoy that. The fan support was great. The reviews have been really good.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Head Coach Andre Tourigny looks at the scoreboard during the match against the Detroit Red Wings in Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday 24 March 2025.

Nathan Mackinnon, the face of the Colorado Avalanche and has earned five trophies (including a Stanley Cup) in his 12-year career shared his reaction to the Arizona Coyotes that was purchased and moved when he was in Salt Lake in October.

I was happy. I think everyone was in the competition. Playing at a university's job was pretty crazy, and coming here, they are great facilities, the Arena seems nice, Mackinnon said. The owner seems great, I have heard nothing but great things about him and the way he does things. I find it not only exciting for Utah, but also for the entire competition.

In addition to ownership, it is also attractive for players from outside that Utah has an upward route. Between the winning experience that was added to the schedule last year, the urge to the late season, dominance of young people such as Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, and now, with the fourth general choice in the NHL version of 2025 and a new Mammoet identity, it is a promising time for the organization.

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka, center, defends a shot against Colorado Avalanche Center Nathan Mackinnon (29) during an NHL match in Salt Lake City, Friday, December 27, 2024.

What I liked by their team is that they just kept taking a step, said the Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk. They will be in the play -offs, if not this year, especially next year.

Some free agents will come to the larger markets that have always been true. But for a year in the competition it seems that the Utah Mammoth has made a strong starting case for itself.

You do things well, or everyone will know. And here we are doing things well and the players are happy, Tourigny said. That word will go in the NHL players community, and that will help our recruitment. No doubt possible.

