



The Chinese table tennis player Wang Chuqin shared the course of his struggles of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the World table tennis championships in Doha, claiming that maintaining a positive attitude and mindset are the most important factors to win the competition. The rising star is known for its strong performance on the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar. In the event he defeated Hugo Calderano van Brazil with 4-1 when he won his first title for men Singles. Olympic champions also beat Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha Japan 3-1 to win their third consecutive mixed Doubles title. During a recent interview in Beijing, Wang compares the entire competition with a marathon and the matches of every day to sprints. “I think it is like a marathon, and it is one for which you must constantly maintain a high focus. It's not just about persistent, but about giving everything to win, to strive for the victory. In this kind of marathon you have to come through every day to reach the next day. However, the next day is the same, and you said. “I believe that your beliefs can form your thoughts and mind. Your state of mind and attitude today depends on the power of your own beliefs. If you have ambitions and goals for this competition, you may not feel tired at all,” he said. For Wang, the last marathon -like competition was the Olympic Games of Paris in 2024 10 months ago. On July 30, 2024, when Wang put his paddle on the ground to keep the national flag for a party after the mixed Doubles final of the Olympic Games in Paris, a group of photographers rushed forward to conquer the moment and unintentionally stepped up and broke his paddle. The table tennis player had to change his racket and lost 4-2 in the round of 32 of the Swedish Tells Moregard. Apart from the broken paddle, injuries even teased at the Olympic Games. Because of training, he walked on Rotatormanchet injury, making it difficult for him to even lift and move his arms. As a result of the Olympic Games in Paris, he still regards the unexpected emergency situation as a very painful experience in his professional career. “Looking back on that experience, I feel that I never want to go through it again. If I had to face it now, I still think it would be very difficult. The mood, mentality of a person and the overall state are really important, which can form your understanding and perspective on things, as well as the developmental tendency,” he said. “I think that experience helped me to understand myself better. Now, looking back on the competition, I would wonder if I had been in perfect condition at that time, including my paddle and poor, I could really win the Olympic Games? I am still not so sure,” he said. After the Olympic Games in Paris, Wang had been in the Goldrums for more than half a year. However, he never lost the heart despite repeated setbacks. “In the end I wondered if I still had an attachment at table tennis. The answer is yes – I am attached to table tennis, I am not willing to give up and I do not want to let go. I still want to see what I can achieve, especially because I am still young.

Table tennis star Wang Chuqin emphasizes the importance of positive attitude, mentality during sporting events

China has completed its first fall Antarctic expedition – the Joint Ross Sea Voyage organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources, according to a press conference on 6 June in Shanghai. The 41st Antarctic Expedition of the Missionchina has a historical breakthrough in polar exploration, because scientific expeditions in other seasons than the summer in the Antarctic region were always considered an “impossible mission” because of the combined challenges of extreme cold and dangerous sea conditions. Scientists have discovered new insights into the mysterious winter ecosystem of the marginal seas of Antarctica. Despite hard seasonal conditions, flowering populations of Krill, Fish and other organisms can give an indication of their complex survival strategy that donate previous assumptions on polar biodiversity. Recent research has made considerable progress when mapping their distribution patterns and adaptive behavior. “Because of these expenses, we have found that, despite an extremely low primary productivity in the region, we have unexpectedly high Krill distribution densities,” said Feng Yuanyuan, member of the Expeditie Team and university teacher at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Oceanography. For these members of the expedition team, the conclusion of autumn antarctic expenditures has deeper significance with a brave scientific imagination for the future of Antarctic research. “This breakthrough has an excellent precedent for China to perform future international expeditions during Antarctic autumn and even under more extreme conditions, such as winter trips,” he said Jianfeng, chief scientist of Antarctic Expistitive team and researcher of China Polar Research Center. After the return of the ice breaker Xuelong 2 to Shanghai later this month, scientists will conduct further studies into the collected samples through simulated cultivation and multidisciplinary analyzes, aimed at delivering more high -quality research results.

China finishes the first fall of Antarctic expedition

China finishes the first fall of Antarctic expedition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bastillepost.com/global/article/4924352-table-tennis-star-wang-chuqin-stresses-importance-of-positive-attitude-mindset-during-sporting-events The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos