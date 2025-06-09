



Shantanu Narayen has invested in San Francisco Unicorns (photo by Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint via Getty … More Images) Hindustan Times via Getty images On the back of the most important player signing sessions prior to the coming cricket season of the Major League, San Francisco Unicorns made a splash on the field after announcing a whole series of investors, including Adobe Chief Executive Shantanu Narayen, YouTbe-Baas Neal. The Investor Group of the Unicorns, embraced its Silicon Valley identity and also contains the WhatsApp Chief Business Officer Neeraj Arora, Iconiq Capital Chief Executive Divesh Makan and Dropbox Chief Technology Officer Aditya Agarwal, among others. The unicorns are the latest collaboration between co-owners Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan. They were founders of the early commercial company Junglee, which was taken over by Amazon in 1998 for $ 250 million. They later also founded Kosmix, which was taken over by Walmart and early investors were in Facebook. Venky Harinarayan, left, and Anand Rajaraman, are co-owners of the Unicorns (photographer: David … More Paul Morris/Bloomberg) 2011 Bloomberg Finance LP This group of world -class investors brings deep strategic expertise and a shared vision of growing the play of cricket in the Bay Area and in the United States, Rajaraman said. With their support, were building a team that reflects the global spirit of sport and the innovation -driven culture of the Bay Area. They also tapped Hollywood with the British Indian actor and producer Nayyar, who became world famous for his role as Raj Koothrappali The Big Bang Theoryis also part of the Unicorns Investor Group. Kunal Nayyar is an investor in the unicorns (photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Jeff Spicer/Getty images Cricket grew up in New Delhi and has always been close to my heart. It is a game that unites people in cultures and continents, said Nayyar. I am proud to support the San Francisco Unicorns in helping a world -class cricket to the US and inspire a new generation of fans. It has been an intoxicating period for Unicorns, which ended second in last year's second edition, while preparing for the seasonal launch against title defender Washington Freedom on 12 June in the iconic Oakland Coliseum. ForbesPlaying in the iconic Oakland Coliseum will strengthen the San Francisco Unicorns brand Nine games will be played in Oakland from 12-18 June before the 34 game, monthly tournament to Dallas, with his former baseball stadium in Grand Prairie de Hub van American Cricket and then Broward County in Florida. Currently a one season scheme, the matches in the East Bay-Opdagen as a test run for the Coliseum with the Ballpark that was recently purchased by African American Sports and Entertainment Group, a group of developers and investors established in Oakland. The unicorns also recently announced Qralys, a leading supplier of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, as the most important partner. Qualys will take his logo in the first place at the front of the match and training Jerseys of the Unicorns. It is so far the most important commercial partnership of unicorns so far. ForbesAustralian Quick Bowler Xavier Bartlett characters with San Francisco in Major League Cricket The offer of Unicorns for a first MLC title was stimulated by the signing sessions of Rising Australian International Cricketers Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett, who will both make their debut in the well-to-do American T20 competition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2025/06/09/silicon-valley-and-hollywood-identities-invest-in-san-francisco-unicorns-cricket-franchise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos